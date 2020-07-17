LaPorte County face mask mandate 'over-reaching,' candidate says

It also applies to outdoor public spaces where a distance of 6 feet cannot be maintained from individuals outside the person's own household. The same applies to "private indoor or outdoor areas," the mandate states.

"I opposed the mandate for several reasons, including on Constitutional and enforcement grounds," Haney said.

He said the mandate is modeled on another from Elkhart County, to which the Indiana attorney general said, "actions that contradict (the) order do not create grounds for residents or law enforcement to stop, detain, issue a citation, arrest, intimidate, or harass individuals that do not comply with (the) order."

He claims the public was given little notice of the pending mandate and challenged the effectiveness of wearing masks.

Haney, who said he is a former clinician and clinical operations manager with over 20 years of health care experience, said, "Public health policies affecting the 110,000 citizens of LaPorte County need to based on hard scientific data. The Commission was unable to refute any of the studies presented and failed to cite a single peer reviewed study to support their mandate. Not a single one."