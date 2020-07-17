You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
LaPorte County face mask mandate 'over-reaching,' candidate says
alert urgent

LaPorte County face mask mandate 'over-reaching,' candidate says

{{featured_button_text}}
Joe Haney

Joe Haney

 Provided

LAPORTE — Republican LaPorte County Commissioner candidate Joe Haney is criticizing this week's decision by the county board of commissioners to require residents to wear face coverings in public settings, to protect public health and to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"The County Commission approved a broad and over-reaching face covering mandate," Haney said in a prepared statement. "This order extends to every inch of LaPorte County including, unbelievably, our very own living rooms and backyards. In what bizarre dystopian dictatorship do Commissioners Vidya Kora and Sheila Matias live, in which a mandate such as this would ever be acceptable?"

LaPorte County residents under face mask mandate starting at midnight

Haney is facing off against Democrat Kora, a physician, for the third district commissioner seat in the upcoming general election.

The new mandate, which was approved by Democrat commissioners Matias and Kora, and opposed by Republican Commissioner Richard Mrozinksi, applies to all cities within LaPorte County and takes effect at midnight Friday, according to the FAQ sheet.

The mandate impacts people while they are in an indoor area open to the public, including public transportation, according to the order.

WATCH NOW: Councilman apologizes for anti-gay comments in wake of backlash among peers

It also applies to outdoor public spaces where a distance of 6 feet cannot be maintained from individuals outside the person's own household. The same applies to "private indoor or outdoor areas," the mandate states.

"I opposed the mandate for several reasons, including on Constitutional and enforcement grounds," Haney said.

He said the mandate is modeled on another from Elkhart County, to which the Indiana attorney general said, "actions that contradict (the) order do not create grounds for residents or law enforcement to stop, detain, issue a citation, arrest, intimidate, or harass individuals that do not comply with (the) order."

UPDATE: Mayor shuts down Michigan City beaches, Washington Park

He claims the public was given little notice of the pending mandate and challenged the effectiveness of wearing masks.

Haney, who said he is a former clinician and clinical operations manager with over 20 years of health care experience, said, "Public health policies affecting the 110,000 citizens of LaPorte County need to based on hard scientific data. The Commission was unable to refute any of the studies presented and failed to cite a single peer reviewed study to support their mandate. Not a single one."

Experts say face coverings are appropriate to help prevent the spread because COVID-19 can be transmitted through respiratory droplets people expel when they breathe, speak, sing, cough or sneeze.

Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mrvan seeks Congress

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts