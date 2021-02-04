LaPorte County lifts extra COVID-19 business restrictions

LAPORTE — LaPorte County is joining Lake and Porter counties in eliminating its additional COVID-19 business restrictions in favor of the color-coded county standards issued by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Effective immediately, LaPorte County restaurants and bars no longer are required to close at midnight, and self-serve buffets, salad bars, karaoke and open mic programs are again permitted.

In addition, the maximum table capacity at restaurants, bars and clubs is eliminated, along with various capacity limits at all other businesses and community establishments.

Dr. Sandra Deausy, the LaPorte County health officer, said the continuing downward trend in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in LaPorte County made it possible to lift the restrictions imposed during the fall 2020 surge in coronavirus cases.

At the same time, Deausy said the governor’s face mask mandate remains in effect for employees and patrons at businesses open to the public, and all entities must continue following social distancing guidelines.

LaPorte County currently is classified by the State Department of Health as “orange;” one step below the highest possible “red” rating.