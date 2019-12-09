LAPORTE — Achieving similar results in places like downtown Valparaiso is the hope behind strategic planning well underway in LaPorte County.
Planning NEXT out of Columbus, Ohio is leading the process of developing a strategic plan for LaPorte County just like it did in downtown Valparaiso and other places like Elkhart County.
Another in a series of public input gathering sessions was recently at the Civic Auditorium in LaPorte.
Former LaPorte Mayor Leigh Morris said the strategic plan was given top priority after discovering play books for economic growth are in place in some of the surrounding counties growing faster than LaPorte.
“We think this will be an important ingredient in moving the county forward at lot more progressively,’’ Morris said.
Maggie Spartz, president of the Unity Foundation of LaPorte County and Jack Arnett, executive director of the LaPorte County Convention & Visitors Bureau, are chairing a Vibrant Communities group consisting of members from every area of the county.
The group hired the consulting firm in the spring with $100,000 from about a dozen donors.
Spartz said a $150,000 grant from the Lily Endowment in Indianapolis will be applied for to start funding some of the projects outlined in the plan to be completed sometime next year.
Additional revenue sources will be sought to further implement the growth strategies.
Spartz said the plan will enhance the strategies already existing in places like Michigan City, LaPorte and Westville and give direction to communities without one like LaCrosse, Wanatah, Union Mills and Rolling Prairie.
She said every community will actively pursue those strategies with unincorporated areas receiving support from LaPorte County government.
"I am very optimistic good things are going to happen from this,’’ Spartz said.
Kyle May, senior planner with planning NEXT, said more than 3,900 individuals have shared what they want their communities to be like since the process of formulating the plan began in the spring.
Some 750 people have also attended a number of meetings held at brick and mortar facilities and online.
So far, May said, the recent national park designation for Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore and natural resources like Lake Michigan and the inland lakes in LaPorte along with community values and pride were identified as among the greatest assets to help shape and entice more future growth.
He said the biggest needs reflected from his input gathering include a higher skilled workforce, more job opportunities for young people and reducing blight.
The research also discovered the largest employment sector here was manufacturing with about 8,000 in the workforce. Some 43% of the people working here live in other counties.