LaPorte County names new E-911 director

LAPORTE — A former LaPorte County official is leaving palm trees and beaches to play a key role again in local government.

Barb Huston is the new Director of the LaPorte County E-911 Communications Center.

Huston came out of retirement in Florida to replace Steve Alt, who retired and went to Florida.

Huston and her husband, Tom, moved to St. Petersburg in 2013 following her second term as LaPorte County commissioner.

Huston was director of the LaPorte County Emergency Medical Service from 1999 to 2005 after serving two terms as LaPorte County coroner.

The 73-year-old Huston said her decision had a lot to do with missing her three children and seven grandchildren in LaPorte.

She was also ready for a new challenge.

Huston said cold weather is the only thing she doesn’t like about coming back.

Her husband is also dreading the winters here but went along with her wishes.

“He loves me and he’s always put me first and I love him. We’re a pair. That’s the way it is,” she said.