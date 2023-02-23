LaPorte County no longer is included in legislation aimed at encouraging township mergers in select Indiana counties.

The House Ways and Means Committee unanimously agreed to remove LaPorte County from House Bill 1355 Monday with no debate or discussion.

The sponsor of the measure, state Rep. Doug Miller, R-Elkhart, said he concurred with the decision.

The revised legislation establishes a township merger pilot program in Blackford, Crawford and Switzerland counties, giving local leaders a chance to consolidate all, or nearly all, of their townships to improve government efficiency.

"The goal of all this is to provide a higher level of customer service for Hoosiers because the data shows in our most rural areas they're not receiving a high level of customer service," Miller said.

The 21 townships in LaPorte County outnumber every other county in the state.

Gallery: Get to know the state symbols of Indiana State Aircraft: Republic Aviation P-47 Thunderbolt State Bird: Cardinal State Flag State Flower: Peony State Fossil: Mastodon State Gun: Grouseland Rifle State Insect: Say's Firefly State Language: English State Motto: "Crossroads of America" State Nickname: The Hoosier State State Pie: Sugar Cream Pie (unofficial) State Poem: "Indiana" State River: Wabash State Seal State Snack: Indiana-Grown Popcorn State Song: "On the Banks of the Wabash, Far Away" State Stone: Limestone State Tree: Tulip tree