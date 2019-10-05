A spate of state representatives retiring or resigning since the Indiana General Assembly adjourned for the year in April has cleared the way for state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, to land a leadership position in the Republican-controlled House.
House Speaker Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis, announced Friday that he's selected Pressel to serve as chairman of the House Government and Regulatory Reform Committee during the 2020 legislative session that begins in January.
The panel, previously led by state Rep. Kevin Mahan, R-Hartford City, generally evaluates proposals for new laws that cut across different levels of government, or considers major regulatory changes that don't neatly fit into the work of other House committees.
"Our committees cultivate ideas and lay the groundwork for legislation, which is critical to making the legislative process more effective and efficient," Bosma said.
"Our team is fortunate to have a deep bench of talented legislators who are ready to step into committee leadership roles, and I’m confident they'll hit the ground running next session."
Pressel served as the committee's vice chairman during this year's legislative session.
The small business owner first was elected in 2016 to represent LaPorte County in the House.