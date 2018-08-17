INDIANAPOLIS — A Republican state senator from Northwest Indiana is planning to take the lead next year in efforts to enact a bias crime statute, following last month's Nazi-related vandalism of a suburban Indianapolis synagogue.
State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, said Friday that he is working with the chairman of the Senate Public Policy Committee, state Sen. Ron Alting, R-Lafayette, to prepare a bias crime proposal for consideration by the 2019 General Assembly.
"In light of the recent anti-Semitic vandalism at a Carmel synagogue, it's imperative for Hoosiers to know these hateful crimes will not be tolerated," Bohacek said. "No one should live in fear of expressing themselves or practicing what they believe."
Indiana is among just five states, including Arkansas, Georgia, South Carolina and Wyoming, without a bias-motivated or hate crime law on the books.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said following the synagogue vandalism incident that he is committed to working to get Indiana off that list during the legislative session that begins in January.
"I am pleased that the governor has called on the legislature to pass this kind of bill," Bohacek said. "There needs to be a law in place to help prevent hate crimes in our state and protect the safety of all Hoosiers, and I will work hard to make that a reality."
Bohacek last session co-sponsored Senate Bill 418 that would have added biased motivation for a crime as an explicit aggravating factor for judges to consider when issuing felony criminal sentences.
That proposal, which Bohacek intends to re-file, would not have created a separate "hate crime" statutory violation; instead, there only would be the possibility that an individual's prison term would be set higher than the advisory sentence for the underlying criminal act.
Bias crime measures repeatedly have failed to garner majority support at the Statehouse due largely to Senate Republicans refusing to extend protections to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals on the same basis as race, religion, color, sex, disability, ethnicity and ancestry.
"I have supported bias crime bills in the past, and I strongly believe that now is the time to pass this legislation," Alting said. "We have to do all we can to prevent these hate crimes in the future."
The General Assembly's criminal code study committee is scheduled in coming weeks to examine the issue of bias-motivated crime and identify opportunities for legislative consensus.