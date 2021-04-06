LaPorte County weighs options on Michigan City drawbridge repairs, replacement

MICHIGAN CITY — The iconic Franklin Street drawbridge is historic but costly to maintain, posing a dilemma for LaPorte County officials.
The bridge cost $500,000 to repair over the winter, Commissioner Rich Mrozinski, R-Rolling Prairie, said.
“There’s always something that’s getting worn out, whether electrical or mechanical or structural,” Mrozinski said.
Because of the age of the bridge, some of the parts can take six or seven months to make, he said.
Mrozinski and Councilman Mark Yagelski, D-Michigan City, are working together to explore options for the bridge.
“We really can’t modify the bridge,” Yagelski said, because it’s a historic bridge. “If the gears were built in 1920, they really want the same type of gear built in the 1920s.”
“We’re very lucky we’ve got the people there at Marquiss Electric” in Michigan City because they know the bridge well, Mrozinski said.
Over the years, ideas for replacing the bridge included a new drawbridge or even a tunnel under the river, Yagelski said.
Because of its placement, a fixed span bridge isn’t an option. The bridge has to allow tall ships to pass on their way to and from Lake Michigan, and the approaches to a fixed bridge would be too long to be feasible for that site.
“The boat traffic is going to be a priority here” because the bridge spans a navigable waterway, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers requires the bridge to be able to allow boats to pass between March 15 and Oct. 15. The county has a bridge tender on duty 24/7 to raise and lower the bridge as needed.
“I don’t believe we’re going to be able to build a new bridge,” Yagelski said.
When Pete Visclosky was congressman for the 1st Congressional District, he had clout and might have been able to free up federal money for the bridge replacement, Yagelski said. But Visclosky’s replacement, U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, has been in office only a few months.
“I don’t see us right now getting $30 million to build a new bridge,” Yagelski said.
Even if the county came up with the money for a new drawbridge, the historic bridge would have to be moved somewhere because it’s historic. Moving it, perhaps to another site within Washington Park, would cost at least $1 million more.
Then there’s the problem of traffic to Washington Park while a potential new bridge would be under construction.
Boat races and the beach on Lake Michigan can draw 20,000 people. How would they get there? When the bridge is closed, traffic is detoured onto Washington Park Boulevard, but the route can be tricky for out-of-towners to navigate.
Canceling the boat races while the bridge would be under construction isn’t a good option, either, because the races are such an economic boon to Michigan City.
Mrozinski said the county is developing a plan for maintenance of the nearly century-old bridge for next winter.
“There’s very little wiggle room on what you can get away with,” he said.
The county can spend $1 million a year for the next five years to repair the bridge or spend $25 million all at once, Mrozinski said.
“We have a major bridge fund for that bridge,” he said, but the council took money from that fund to pay the county’s share of the South Shore Line double-track project.
“Can we keep kicking the can down the street?” Yagelski asked. Sooner or later, it will need to be replaced.
Meanwhile, the bridge needs to be maintained.
“When does the bridge break?" Mrozinski said. "Whenever it damn well wants to.”