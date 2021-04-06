LaPorte County weighs options on Michigan City drawbridge repairs, replacement

“The boat traffic is going to be a priority here” because the bridge spans a navigable waterway, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers requires the bridge to be able to allow boats to pass between March 15 and Oct. 15. The county has a bridge tender on duty 24/7 to raise and lower the bridge as needed.

“I don’t believe we’re going to be able to build a new bridge,” Yagelski said.

When Pete Visclosky was congressman for the 1st Congressional District, he had clout and might have been able to free up federal money for the bridge replacement, Yagelski said. But Visclosky’s replacement, U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, has been in office only a few months.

“I don’t see us right now getting $30 million to build a new bridge,” Yagelski said.

Even if the county came up with the money for a new drawbridge, the historic bridge would have to be moved somewhere because it’s historic. Moving it, perhaps to another site within Washington Park, would cost at least $1 million more.

Then there’s the problem of traffic to Washington Park while a potential new bridge would be under construction.