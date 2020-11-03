 Skip to main content
LaPorte Judge Bergerson trailing challenger Oss
urgent

Oss and Bergerson.jpg

Jaime Oss and Michael Bergerson

LAPORTE — With 75% of the walk-in vote counted Tuesday night, Republican Jaime Oss held a lead over incumbent Democratic LaPorte Superior Court Judge Michael Bergerson.

Oss, 42, of LaPorte, who has never held elected office, has practiced law for 17 years at Huelat & Mack P.C. in LaPorte and is a managing partner.

Oss said she ran for the seat "because I want to serve the community and help ensure that justice, fairness, civility, and the rule of law prevail in our county."

She also wants to improve efficiency within the court "and work with our community leaders to find better solutions to the mental health and substance abuse issues that have troubled our county for years."

"To the extent that I can, I want to work with the prosecutor’s office on its initiative to improve juvenile justice," she said.

Bergerson, 68, who has served as judge for the past six years, had said he ran for reelection to carry on the successful work of his first term.

