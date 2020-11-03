LaPorte Judge Bergerson trailing challenger Oss

Jaime Oss and Michael Bergerson
LAPORTE — With 75% of the walk-in vote counted Tuesday night, Republican Jaime Oss held a lead over incumbent Democratic LaPorte Superior Court Judge Michael Bergerson.
Oss, 42, of LaPorte, who has never held elected office, has practiced law for 17 years at Huelat & Mack P.C. in LaPorte and is a managing partner.
Oss said she ran for the seat "because I want to serve the community and help ensure that justice, fairness, civility, and the rule of law prevail in our county."
She also wants to improve efficiency within the court "and work with our community leaders to find better solutions to the mental health and substance abuse issues that have troubled our county for years."
"To the extent that I can, I want to work with the prosecutor’s office on its initiative to improve juvenile justice," she said.
Bergerson, 68, who has served as judge for the past six years, had said he ran for reelection to carry on the successful work of his first term.
Voting - Hammond
Precinct judge Jeannette Vargo, right, helps out Sabrina Dafnis, of Hammond, as she prepares to cast her votes on Tuesday at St. John the Baptist School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Voting - Hammond
Safety protocols for COVID-19 were taken at St. John the Baptist School, one of Hammond's poll locations, on Tuesday. Voters were given gloves to wear while pressing buttons, face coverings were required and check-in devices were sanitized after each voter arrived.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Voting - Hammond
Safety protocols for COVID-19 were taken at St. John the Baptist School, one of Hammond's poll locations, on Tuesday. Voters were given gloves to wear while pressing buttons, face coverings were required and check-in devices were sanitized after each voter arrived.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Voting - Hammond
Only six voters at a time were allowed into the lobby area outside the gymnasium at St. John the Baptist School in Hammond. Social distancing was also implemented for voters as they waited in line to check in.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Adella Randle El, left, and Sherry Burch tally votes at the Lake County Government Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
As many as 30,000 absentee votes are in the process of being counted at the Lake County Government Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Vote counters Julie Ann Peterson and Joe L. Patrick help tally some of the 30,000 absentee ballots at the Lake County Government Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Election clerk Sandie Sullivan and board member Kevin Smith process some of the many absentee ballots at the Lake County Government Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Vote counters have taken over much of the cafeteria at the Lake County Government Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Vote counters tally some of the 30,000 absentee ballots at the Lake County Government Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Vote counters Maya Toma, left, and Brilynn Nelson help tally some of the 30,000 absentee ballots at the Lake County Government Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Counting the vote at the Lake County Government Center
Vote counters tally some of the 30,000 absentee ballots at the Lake County Government Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
JoAnn Birdzell gets her "I Voted How About You" sticker from husband John Birdzell after they voted at the Lake County Fairgrounds.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Lorraine C. East, left, and her daughter, Lexi Miller, 18, check in at their precinct voting station at the Lake County Fairgrounds. It was Miller's first time voting.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
JoAnn Birdzell, left, gets assistance from precinct judge Victoria Rivera at the Lake County Fairgrounds.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
After voting, Lexi Miller, 18, left, and her mother, Lorraine C. East, chat with poll inspector Michelle Swanson. Miller was a first-time voter.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Lily Fritz, center, poses for a picture with her parents Maureen McGrail and Randall Fritz. At 21-years-old, this is Lily's first presidential election.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Suzanne Ackermann checks in to vote at her polling center at the Lake County Fairgrounds. Ackermann took advantage of the great weather to ride to the poll on her bike.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Pat Kardos has been working the polls for 45 years.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Voting turnout at the Lake County Fairgrounds
Lexi Miller, 18, left, and her mother, Lorraine C. East, cast their votes at the Lake County Fairgrounds. This is Lexi's first time voting.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Voting - LaPorte 2
Campaign signs line the sidewalk Monday approaching the polling place at The Presbyterian Church in LaPorte.
Doug Ross, The Times
Voting - LaPorte
Mari Helen, polling place judge at The Presbyterian Church in LaPorte, gets a voting machine ready for the next voter.
Doug Ross, The Times
Voting at Brummitt Elementary School near Chesterton
Porter County residents line up outside
Brummitt Elementary School in Chesterton to cast their ballots.
Bob Kasarda
Voters - Schererville
Mitzi Watrestraat, precinct judge for Schererville's sixth precinct, sanitizes the line of voting machines on Tuesday at Schererville Town Hall.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Voters - Gary
Marcia Morton, right, election clerk, helps answer questions for Dave Sandrick, of Gary, as he prepares to cast his votes on Tuesday at Gary Fire Station No. 13.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Voters - Gary
Finger cots are one of the PPE options available for voters to use while touching tablets and voting machines at the polls.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Voters - Gary
Michael DeVries, precinct judge, prepares to sanitize a voting station on Tuesday at Gary Fire Station No. 13.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Voters - Gary
"I Voted" stickers are available for voters on Tuesday at Gary Fire Station No. 13.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Voters - Gary
Tiara Lewis, election clerk, sanitizes a tablet after a voter signed in on Tuesday at Gary Fire Station No. 13.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Voters - Schererville
Mike Winarski, left, precinct inspector, and Rick Bakker, precinct clerk for Schererville's sixth precinct, troubleshoot a voter registration issue encountered on Tuesday at Schererville Town Hall.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Voters - Gary
Ashley Hill, of Gary, makes her candidate choices on Tuesday at Gary Fire Station No. 13.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Voters - Gary
Sonya Ray, election inspector, sanitizes a voting machine on Tuesday after a voter's use at Gary Fire Station No. 13.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Voters - Schererville
Robin Owens, election clerk for Schererville's sixth precinct, helps check in Michael Capecci for voting at Schererville Town Hall.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Voters - Schererville
Signatures are signed on the tablet through a plexiglass screen at Schererville Town Hall on Tuesday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Voters - Schererville
Mitzi Waterstraat, right, precinct judge for Schererville's sixth precinct, helps orient Eliana Grahovac at the voting machine on Tuesday at Schererville Town Hall.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Voters - Gary
Sonya Ray, election inspector, sanitizes a voting machine on Tuesday after a voter's use at Gary Fire Station No. 13.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Voters - Gary
Sanitizer solution for tablets and voting machines are one of the several cleaning and PPE options available at the polls.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Voters - Gary
Renee Hartman, election clerk, left, helps check in voters at one of Gary Fire Station No. 13 on Tuesday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Voters - Schererville
Michael Capecci, of Schererville, casts his votes on Tuesday at Schererville Town Hall.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gary schools referendum
Gary Community School Corp. Manager Paige McNulty; Jerome Nelson, president of the Taxpayers for the Gary Community School Corp. political action committee; and David Fossett, precinct captain for Gary's 2nd District, review election results at J's Breakfast Club they say favor the corporation's Nov. 3 referendum.
Carley Lanich, The Times
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Brett Bierman, campaign treasurer for Frank Mrvan, consults with Mrvan on Tuesday at campaign headquarters in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Congressional candidate Frank Mrvan, right, shakes hands with Mike Millsap, District 7 director for United Steelworkers, on Tuesday at Mrvan's campaign headquarters in Merrillville. Also pictured is Mrvan's wife, Jane.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Mike Millsap, District 7 director for United Steelworkers, compliments Frank Mrvan's candidacy on Tuesday at Mrvan's headquarters in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Congressional candidate Frank Mrvan speaks with supporters on Tuesday at campaign headquarters in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Congressional candidate Frank Mrvan, right, consults with volunteer Ralph Flores on Tuesday at campaign headquarters in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Congressional candidate Frank Mrvan, right, shares a fist bump with events coordinator Tyler Dillon on Tuesday at Mrvan's campaign headquarters in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Congressional candidate Frank Mrvan, right, looks over voting results from Gary while consulting with his campaign treasurer, Brett Bierman, on Tuesday at campaign headquarters in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Ralph Flores, volunteer with Frank Mrvan's campaign, watches the television on Tuesday in Merrillville at headquarters as presidential election results start filing in.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Congressional candidate Frank Mrvan, center, makes the rounds of his campaign headquarters on Tuesday to thank supporters and staff.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Congressional candidate Frank Mrvan, right, flanked by Mike Millsap, District 7 director for United Steelworkers, and Frank's wife, Jane, thanks his supporters on Tuesday at his campaign headquarters in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Congressional candidate Frank Mrvan, center, hugs his wife, Jane, after thanking his supporters and staff on Tuesday at campaign headquarters in Merrillville. Also pictured is Mike Millsap, District 7 director for the United Steelworkers.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Congressional candidate Frank Mrvan, right, makes an appearance at campaign headquarters with his wife, Jane, on Tuesday in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Mike Millsap, left, District 7 director for United Steelworkers, shares brief words on union's support for Frank Mrvan's candidacy for Congress on Tuesday at Mrvan's headquarters in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Zachary Gossett sports Mrvan and Biden/Harris buttons on his suit jacket on Tuesday at Mrvan's campaign headquarters in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
From left, Arvella Greenlaw, Sarah Hopkins, Brett Bierman, Reagan Jackson and Mark Lopez listen as Frank Mrvan speaks on Tuesday at his campaign headquarters.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Congressional candidate Frank Mrvan, right, and his wife, Jane, left, listen to Mike Millsap, District 7 director for United Steelworkers, speak on Tuesday at Mrvan's campaign headquarters in Merrillville.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Frank Mrvan visits headquarters on Election Night
Congressional candidate Frank Mrvan, center, hugs his wife, Jane, after thanking his supporters and staff for their efforts on Tuesday at his campaign headquarters in Merrillville. Also pictured is Mike Millsap, District 7 director for the United Steelworkers.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Chris Chyung thanks his supporters Tuesday night as he concedes the election.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Chris Chyung thanks his supporters Tuesday night as he concedes the election.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Chris Chyung thanks his supporters Tuesday night as he concedes the election.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Chris Chyung, left, chats with Schererville Democratic Party Chairman Tom Schmitt.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Schererville Democratic Party Chairman Tom Schmitt, left, chats with Chris Chyung.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Schererville Democratic Party Chairman Tom Schmitt, left, and precinct vice committeeman Alex Gorman add vote totals to the leader board.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Schererville Democratic Party Chairman Tom Schmitt, left, and precinct vice committeeman Alex Gorman add vote totals to the leader board.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gerry Scheub and Chris Chyung gather at Andorra Banquets
Schererville Democratic Party Chairman Tom Schmitt, left, chats with Chris Chyung as the two check the board containing election returns.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Republicans gather at Region Ale
Lake County Councilman Christian Jorgensen, left, chats with Julie Olthoff and her husband Ron.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Republicans gather at Region Ale
Julie Olthoff checks numbers as her husband Ron Olthoff looks on.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Republicans gather at Region Ale
Julie Olthoff chats with supporter Vickie Walters.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Republicans gather at Region Ale
Hal Slager, left, chats with volunteer John Stefanelli Tuesday night as they wait for election results.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.