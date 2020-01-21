LaPORTE — The city of LaPorte is looking at slamming the door on contractors paying workers cash and no benefits.
The measure supported by local contractors and unions is scheduled for a vote by the city council on Jan. 27.
“It protects our community and sends a strong message of expectation,” said Mayor Tom Dermody.
The proposal requires contractors on any commercial or residential project valued at $250,000 to provide adequate workers’ compensation insurance and not classify employees as independent contractors to avoid paying unemployment, social security, state and federal withholding taxes.
Under the measure, contractors found in violation of those terms in any jurisdiction within the past three years are not eligible for a building permit.
Jim Loftis, business representative for the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 91, said the proposal would stop ‘’fly-by-night’’ companies from outbidding the competition because of cheap labor.
It also provides assurance to workers in the event of job loss or injury.
“This just helps even the playing field for the local contractors that do things by board,” Loftis said.
Dermody said the requirements would also discourage contractors who might not perform the best work.
Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership, said misclassifying employees as independent contractors so they can be paid with cash generates a “massive loss” of tax revenue.
“Even more so it’s a poor way to treat people that live in our community and are doing this great work,” he said.
Cook said similar proposals already exist in many communities throughout the Region and nation.
“We’re probably a little bit behind. Some of our surrounding communities have been a little bit in front of us in terms of getting this enacted,” he said.