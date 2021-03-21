 Skip to main content
LaPorte looks to start its own ambulance service
LaPorte looks to start its own ambulance service

LAPORTE — The city of LaPorte is taking a hard look at starting its own ambulance service run by the fire department.

Currently, medical calls throughout the entire county are responded to by the LaPorte County Emergency Medical Service, operated by county government.

LaPorte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said a strictly local ambulance service would be able to respond quicker to most calls in the city.

An increase in service calls sometimes leaves the staffing stretched too thin, Snyder said.

One of the EMS bases is in LaPorte.

However, Snyder said ambulances from LaPorte are handling calls in rural areas of the county at times when a request for service is made in the city.

In those cases, he said ambulances from the Michigan City or Wanatah bases have to be dispatched here.

“EMS does a great job, but they have to cover the whole county and sometimes that leaves the city short,” he said.

Snyder said there’s also a potential financial benefit from the city having its own ambulance service.

Firefighters in LaPorte are certified EMTs or paramedics and can respond to all EMS calls in the city.

They offer any help needed with lifesaving procedures or carrying patients to an ambulance.

Snyder said the fire department is not compensated, though, for its time or wear and tear on the trucks.

The department would collect service fees billed for ambulance calls and trucks would only respond whenever deemed necessary.

“We believe it can be at the very least a break-even type of situation and, hopefully, even gain some revenue for us, too,” he said.

Snyder said the biggest hurdle to leap is the estimated $2.5 million in startup costs for adding 14 additional people and equipment.

He said the service would likely be housed at the fire stations on 18th Street and Daytona Street and both facilities have plenty of available space.

Snyder said finding grants to cover startup costs will be a major factor in deciding whether to go ahead with the service over the next several months.

EMS Director Andrew McGuire said his department is a “little stressed” at times during heavy call volumes but it’s nothing they can’t handle.

“I wouldn’t say we’re overwhelmed by any means,” he said.

McGuire also cautioned the city not to think ambulance service is a potential huge new source of revenue.

He said his department is pretty much a break-even operation and he was not sure yet what the impact would be from losing a major customer.

“At times, it would help us. At other times, it would hurt us financially,” he said.

