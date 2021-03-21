LaPorte looks to start its own ambulance service

Snyder said the fire department is not compensated, though, for its time or wear and tear on the trucks.

The department would collect service fees billed for ambulance calls and trucks would only respond whenever deemed necessary.

“We believe it can be at the very least a break-even type of situation and, hopefully, even gain some revenue for us, too,” he said.

Snyder said the biggest hurdle to leap is the estimated $2.5 million in startup costs for adding 14 additional people and equipment.

He said the service would likely be housed at the fire stations on 18th Street and Daytona Street and both facilities have plenty of available space.

Snyder said finding grants to cover startup costs will be a major factor in deciding whether to go ahead with the service over the next several months.

EMS Director Andrew McGuire said his department is a “little stressed” at times during heavy call volumes but it’s nothing they can’t handle.

“I wouldn’t say we’re overwhelmed by any means,” he said.

McGuire also cautioned the city not to think ambulance service is a potential huge new source of revenue.