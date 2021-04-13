LaPorte pursuing pedestrian bridge over railroad tracks

LAPORTE — A pedestrian bridge over the Norfolk and Southern railroad tracks is among the upgrades the city is pursuing in its ongoing economic revitalization efforts.
City Planner Tom Casey said the bridge, 800 feet long, is part of a plan to create a “huge park” by connecting events downtown with amenities at Clear Lake and a former industrial area being redeveloped next to the 97-acre lake.
Those areas are now separated by the tracks.
Casey said a key consideration for the improvements is providing what young people want so they stay or relocate here.
“They want the urban environment. They want the rural environment. They would like access to lakes, trails, their coffee, their music, their art and culture all in one spot,” he said.
The hard surface bridge would stretch above the tracks from Washington Street beside the old LaPorte Gas and Electric buildings to Dunes Event Center at New Porte Landing.
Casey said the long-vacant structures, erected in 1918, could serve new purposes like work spaces and a market for artists.
“It’ll create a really cool vibe in downtown LaPorte,” he said.
Casey said the plan also includes a plaza at the southern foot of the bridge in a city-owned parking lot at Lincolnway and Monroe Street.
The plaza would feature plenty of green space along with seating and could host events such as live entertainment.
Monroe Street north of Lincolnway would be closed during events to provide additional space. To add to the festive touch, overhead lights were strung across the street last year.
The half-mile trail on the opposite side of the bridge would be extended around Clear Lake and connect to the existing Chessie Trail, which starts at Pine Lake.
Chessie Trail would be stretched across the U.S 35 overpass and east on Lincolnway to the old LaPorte Hospital site, where another green space is planned.
The bridge would also provide convenient pedestrian access to nearby Fox Park which already includes a baseball field and amphitheater hosting live music at least twice a week during the summer.
Casey said information about LaPorte’s industrial beginnings could also be provided at different spots along the way.
Another motivator for the project is creating a walkable and healthier community by providing access to more attractions without having to use a motor vehicle, he said.
The projects hinge on acquiring grants or some other source of outside revenue.
Casey said the trail and green space work costing roughly $3 million could happen this year depending on the availability of funds.
It might take a few more years for the bridge to go up because of the additional dollars involved and approval required from CSX railroad, he said.
The improvements are contained in the “Heart of LaPorte” plan developed recently to better position the city for the future.
The plan was entirely paid for by the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte.
“We've got to find funding, but if we don’t have a plan we don’t know where we’re going,” said Mayor Tom Dermody.