LaPorte pursuing pedestrian bridge over railroad tracks

The plaza would feature plenty of green space along with seating and could host events such as live entertainment.

Monroe Street north of Lincolnway would be closed during events to provide additional space. To add to the festive touch, overhead lights were strung across the street last year.

The half-mile trail on the opposite side of the bridge would be extended around Clear Lake and connect to the existing Chessie Trail, which starts at Pine Lake.

Chessie Trail would be stretched across the U.S 35 overpass and east on Lincolnway to the old LaPorte Hospital site, where another green space is planned.

The bridge would also provide convenient pedestrian access to nearby Fox Park which already includes a baseball field and amphitheater hosting live music at least twice a week during the summer.

Casey said information about LaPorte’s industrial beginnings could also be provided at different spots along the way.

Another motivator for the project is creating a walkable and healthier community by providing access to more attractions without having to use a motor vehicle, he said.

The projects hinge on acquiring grants or some other source of outside revenue.