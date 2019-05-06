LAPORTE — LaPorte has received a $220,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Tourism Development to make improvements to the Dunes Event Center.
The center is located in NewPorte Landing, the former site of the city’s one-time largest industrial employer, Allis-Chalmers.
"The Dunes Event Center brings families from all over the Midwest to a formerly neglected corner of our city, serving as a catalyst in the redevelopment of NewPorte Landing as a destination for recreation and healthy living," Beth Shrader, director of community development, said.
In addition to regular visits by club teams for practices, the center will host more than multi-day events in 2019, drawing 300-1,500 people from throughout the Midwest for each event.
"The Convention and Visitors Bureau is excited to be part of the partnership," Jack Arnett, executive director of the CVB, said. "Dunes Volleyball has already demonstrated that they can move the needle when it comes to hotel room occupancy and this grant will allow them to expand upon that, continuing to drive up the economic impact of this project."
The improvements will also make it possible to expand beyond volleyball to other large events like basketball, soccer and beach volleyball tournaments, auctions, running and cycling races.
The total project cost is estimated at $830,089 and includes upgrading the event space with signage, landscape and parking and linking visitors to trails, parks, retail, restaurants and the Clear Lake waterfront.
The project will be complete before end of the summer 2020.