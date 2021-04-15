LaPorte unveils proposal for truck bypass to alleviate traffic downtown

Cook said many people would still avoid downtown because of the congestion and fear of semitrailers and other passing vehicles after parking along Ind. 2.

“We talk about being a location with a high quality of life. I would argue that anyone with children who is parallel parking along Lincolnway and trying to get a child out of a car seat would agree that is not a safe environment. That is not typical of a community that has a high quality of life,” Cook said.

Opponents believe downtown would suffer from giving motorists the option not to venture into the central business district.

Mayor Tom Dermody said corridors have resulted in downtown growth in many communities like Valparaiso and Kokomo.

In addition to a corridor, Dermody said, the state also needs to relinquish control of the downtown stretch of Ind. 2 to the city along with the dollars to pay for future maintenance.

He said the city would then be able decide whether to reduce the highway to two lanes to further enhance pedestrian safety and transform downtown into more of a gathering place.

“If we ignore this, we know the devastation that will continue to happen in our downtown,” Dermody said.