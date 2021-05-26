LaPorte vaccination clinic moving to old hospital

LAPORTE — The old LaPorte Hospital will become a COVID-19 vaccination clinic starting Friday.

The LaPorte County Health Department is moving its clinic from the fairgrounds to the main lobby of the former hospital at 1007 Lincolnway.

Nearly 29,000 shots have been administered at the fairgrounds since mid-January, when the clinic opened inside the Community Building, said LaPorte County Health Department Administrator Amanda Lahners.

Lahners said the clinic has to relocate so the building can be ready for use during the upcoming LaPorte County Fair.

She said the new site will have a similar layout, with separate areas for people to register, wait their turn, get vaccinated and then sit 15 minutes to make sure no side effects develop before leaving.

“I think we’ll be able to work it out so that we make it a space that’s just as user friendly,” said Peggy Rose, a nurse practitioner and supervisor at the clinic.

Lahners said the clinic will be at the hospital for four months and keep the same operating hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. It will be closed on Memorial Day.