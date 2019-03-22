The League of Women Voters of LaPorte County and the Better Government Study Group will host two candidate forums this election season.
The first is at 6 p.m. Thursday at Michigan City City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd.
Michigan City candidates for mayor, clerk and common council will be present.
The second forum is at 6 p.m. April 4 at the LaPorte County Complex, 809 State St., LaPorte.
LaPorte candidates for mayor, clerk and city council candidates will be present.
All voters in Michigan City and LaPorte are encouraged to attend. The public is welcome.
Each candidate will make an opening statement, then questions, written by the audience, will be taken.
This is the chance for voters to have their questions answered by all of the candidates.
To learn more, visit the league website at LWVLaPorte.org.