Last-minute candidates file in Porter County

VALPARAISO — Bill Powers showed up Friday morning to register his candidacy for Congress at the Porter County Administration Building, only to be told he was in the wrong city just 45 minutes before the deadline.

Candidates for federal and state office must file their candidacy at the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office in Indianapolis, not at the Elections & Voter Registration Office in Valparaiso.

Powers, who came in second during the previous Republican primary for U.S. House District 1, said he planned to take the paperwork to the post office to mail it in by the deadline.

However, his paperwork would have had to be received, not postmarked, by 11 a.m. Friday, said Allen Carter, spokesperson for Secretary of State Holli Sullivan.

Filing paperwork correctly while in the Valparaiso office were state Sens. Rodney Pol, D-4th, and Ed Charbonneau, R-5th, and Portage Mayor Sue Lynch.

Charbonneau is hoping to be elected as a delegate to the Republican State Convention. Lynch and Pol were filing for precinct committee positions.

“We’ve been so busy,” Pol said, that Friday was his first chance to get the paperwork filed.

Democrat Julie Giorgi filed for county commissioner in District 2, the seat Republican Jeff Good is vacating. Giorgi has been on the Union Township School Board since 2006.

“Development of projects and ideas with the school setting with a focus on fiscal responsibility have shaped the work I have done for nearly two decades. That experience will serve me and the residents of this county well in this new role as commissioner,” Giorgi said.

She promised to keep taxes law and work across party lines to get things done.

Portage City Council Vice President Scott Williams filed this week to run against incumbent County Council President Jeremy Rivas for the District 2 seat on the County Council.

Candidates have until noon Friday to change their minds and withdraw their candidacy.

Competitive races on the ballot in Porter County include:

County Commissioner - District 2 (Center)

Republican

Mike Brickner

Barb Regnitz

County Council - District 1

Democrat

Becky Mateja Lombardini

Erik Wagner

Republican

Antonio "Tony" Gutierrez

Ronald "Red" Stone

County Council - District 2

Democrat

Jeremy Rivas

Scott Williams

County Assessor

Republican

Becky Gesse Harper

Sue (Suzette) Neff

Liberty Township Board

Republican (Vote For 3)

Tim Cole

Terry E. Dunn

Eric Knowles

Jacquelyn M. Sterling

Pine Township Trustee

Republican

Nick Davey

Tammy Marie Watkins

Portage Township Board

Democrat (Vote For 3)

Billy J. Coker

Tiffany Gulley

Nikita A. Momola

Eric Edward Skalka

Porter Township Board

Republican (Vote For 3)

William H. Casbon

Walter W. Coffman

Chris Hendron

Kathy C. Sherman

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.