VALPARAISO — Porter County Commissioner Jeff Good, R-Center, generated $55,615 for his re-election victory last year, according to a campaign finance report filed Tuesday.
His Democratic challenger Donna Perdue, by comparison, reported raising $12,221.
The reports are among those that have trickled in the wake of Jan. 16 filing deadline.
The Porter County Election Board was expected to discuss the late reports Wednesday, but its meeting was canceled. County government offices were closed because of the weather.
Candidates failing to file the reports face a potential fine of $50 each day they are late, up to a maximum of $1,000, according to J. Bradley King, co-director of the Indiana Election Division at the Secretary of State's office.
Another prominent local candidate who filed late was Republican Porter County Councilman Mike Jessen, who posted $13,531 in contributions.
Democrat Randy Wilkening, who ran a failed race for county coroner, has not yet filed a report, according to an online page maintained by county government.
The finance forms of candidates who have disbanded their campaign committees are found on an alternative online page.
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer appears to have led the local pack of candidates last year in generating the largest amount of campaign contributions.
Clymer, a Republican, reported contributions of $69,962 last year for his successful bid to hold on to the judge seat he was appointed to in October 2017 by Gov. Eric Holcomb to replace Bill Alexa, who retired that same month.
His challenger, Democrat Clay Patton, received $55,231 in contributions last year, according to his report.
Democrat Gary Germann reported contributions of $47,166 last year in his successful bid to unseat Republican Porter County Prosecutor Brian Gensel.
Gensel reported $41,779 in contributions for the year, according to his report.