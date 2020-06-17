Law license of Indiana attorney general restored to 'active in good standing'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The attorney general of Indiana once again possesses a valid law license.

The 30-day suspension issued last month to Republican Curtis Hill expired Tuesday, and Hill's law license status automatically was restored Wednesday to "active in good standing," as directed by an order of the Indiana Supreme Court.

The state's high court took the unprecedented step of suspending the attorney general's law license after the five Republican-appointed justices unanimously concluded Hill violated the Professional Conduct Rules for Hoosier attorneys in 2018 when he committed multiple acts of misdemeanor battery by groping four women, including a Region lawmaker, at an Indianapolis bar.

Hill's 30-day suspension with automatic reinstatement was a less severe punishment than the indefinite law license suspension recommended by former Justice Myra Selby, who served as hearing office in the disciplinary case against Hill.

The Supreme Court said it opted for the shorter suspension to match the disciplinary sanctions imposed on other Indiana lawyers found to have physically abused people within the scope of their legal practice.