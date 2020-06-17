Law license of Indiana attorney general restored to 'active in good standing'

The attorney general of Indiana once again possesses a valid law license.
The 30-day suspension issued last month to Republican Curtis Hill expired Tuesday, and Hill's law license status automatically was restored Wednesday to "active in good standing," as directed by an order of the Indiana Supreme Court.
The state's high court took the unprecedented step of suspending the attorney general's law license after the five Republican-appointed justices unanimously concluded Hill violated the Professional Conduct Rules for Hoosier attorneys in 2018 when he committed multiple acts of misdemeanor battery by groping four women, including a Region lawmaker, at an Indianapolis bar.
Hill's 30-day suspension with automatic reinstatement was a less severe punishment than the indefinite law license suspension recommended by former Justice Myra Selby, who served as hearing office in the disciplinary case against Hill.
The Supreme Court said it opted for the shorter suspension to match the disciplinary sanctions imposed on other Indiana lawyers found to have physically abused people within the scope of their legal practice.
It remains unknown whether Hill's law license suspension means he forfeited his right to continue serving as attorney general for the six months remaining in his term.
State law mandates the attorney general be "duly licensed to practice law" in Indiana. But the Supreme Court declined to say whether a suspended law license satisfies that qualification, or if their actions created a vacancy in the office of attorney general that Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb would be obligated to fill.
Holcomb also did not try to force the issue by appointing a replacement attorney general, allowing Hill to return to work Wednesday where he issued an advisory opinion directing government employers to remind their workers they are not obligated in any way to support a labor union.
A lawsuit filed by four Marion County residents seeking to disqualify Hill from office due to his law license suspension still is pending.
However, it's likely the case, and any appeals, will drag out beyond Hill's potential reelection Nov. 3, if he's nominated next month to run for a second term by the Indiana Republican Party.
