Lawmaker eyes urban agriculture as new growth industry for Region cities
2021 Indiana General Assembly

Farming isn’t exactly what comes to mind when Region residents think about the industrialized cities of northern Lake County.

But state Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, is working to change that.

Harris recently won unanimous chamber approval for House Bill 1283 authorizing Indiana municipalities to establish urban agricultural zones that would be exempt from property taxes.

The measure requires a beginning or low-resourced farmer actually work the land in the zone to produce agricultural products. Gardens would not qualify for the tax exemption.

"Agriculture is a key part of Indiana's economy, but Hoosiers in urban areas like East Chicago may not feel like they can participate in it because of their surroundings," Harris said.

"There are many benefits to expanding agriculture to these urban areas. Young people would learn about the science involved and realize this is a career opportunity. Restaurants would have access to locally sourced, healthy produce. I think this kind of legislation, that offers hope and opportunity, is much-needed after the year we've all had."

Harris explained that last year he joined Purdue University on a tour of urban agricultural sites in Indianapolis. He said many of those sites donate significant portions of their produce to local food banks, which have seen increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Food deserts are a growing issue in urban areas. Now combine that with the financial strains associated with COVID-19, and people are really hurting,” Harris said.

“We need a long-term solution for our state's food insecurity issues, and I believe urban agricultural zones are a step in the right direction.”

The proposal now goes to the Senate for a decision on advancing it to the governor to be signed into law.

