Lawmaker eyes urban agriculture as new growth industry for Region cities

Farming isn’t exactly what comes to mind when Region residents think about the industrialized cities of northern Lake County.

But state Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, is working to change that.

Harris recently won unanimous chamber approval for House Bill 1283 authorizing Indiana municipalities to establish urban agricultural zones that would be exempt from property taxes.

The measure requires a beginning or low-resourced farmer actually work the land in the zone to produce agricultural products. Gardens would not qualify for the tax exemption.

"Agriculture is a key part of Indiana's economy, but Hoosiers in urban areas like East Chicago may not feel like they can participate in it because of their surroundings," Harris said.

"There are many benefits to expanding agriculture to these urban areas. Young people would learn about the science involved and realize this is a career opportunity. Restaurants would have access to locally sourced, healthy produce. I think this kind of legislation, that offers hope and opportunity, is much-needed after the year we've all had."