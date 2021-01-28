Lawmakers advance proposal barring most Indiana cities from ever changing name

State power has prevailed over local control at the Indiana Statehouse.

The Senate Local Government Committee voted 8-0 Thursday to bar Indiana cities named in the state Constitution or Indiana laws from ever changing their names.

Only four cities are named in the Constitution — Indianapolis, Clarksville, Vincennes and Evansville — but nearly every city in the state is included somewhere in the Indiana Code, either due to special legislation or the precinct lists used to define the 100 House districts and 50 Senate districts.

In Northwest Indiana, the seven cities in Lake County (Hammond, Gary, East Chicago, Hobart, Crown Point, Lake Station and Whiting), two cities in Porter County (Portage and Valparaiso), and two in LaPorte County (Michigan City and LaPorte) all are named in the Indiana Code, meaning their names never could be changed if this measure becomes law.

Ironically, Lake Station is among the Indiana cities to most recently change its name. The city was known as East Gary from 1908 to 1977.