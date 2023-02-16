Plans for a Lake County convention center located near Gary's Hard Rock Casino and a new transit hub in downtown Gary cleared a key hurdle Thursday at the Statehouse.

But also got a lot more complicated.

The Senate Appropriations Committee voted 14-0 to advance a revised version of Senate Bill 434 to the full chamber for further review.

The amended proposal makes less state money available for the two projects, while allowing the reduced revenue to also be used for demolishing blighted properties in Gary and supporting public safety spending in the Steel City and throughout Lake County.

As originally written, the legislation allocated $18 million a year in tax revenue the Hard Rock Casino is due to begin paying to the state July 1, 2025, to the Lake County convention center and Metro Center redevelopment projects.

The new version limits that distribution to $10 million a year so long as Gary matches the amount using the local development agreement (LDA) revenue it receives from the casino.

The current LDA between Hard Rock and Gary requires the casino provide the city at least $6.15 million annually.

That agreement would need to be renegotiated to obtain the full $10 million from the state. Gary also would have to find other revenue, or cut spending, to replace the casino LDA payments now being deposited in the city's general fund that instead would go toward the convention center.

The revised legislation still authorizes the Lake County Council to increase to 10% the innkeepers tax paid by hotel guests staying in the county that's stood at 5% since 1993.

However, only half the extra tax would be allocated for the convention center and transit projects, and none of the money could be used for convention center operations as envisioned by an earlier version of the proposal.

Instead, state Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Mishawaka, the Appropriations Committee chairman, said the other half should be distributed to the various entities already specified in law for current innkeeper tax receipts, since the tax is paid countywide and all the benefits should not be concentrated in Gary.

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency estimates the extra innkeepers tax will generate between $4 million and $5 million a year.

That means there potentially could be a total of $22.5 million available each year to support the bonding required to construct and equip a Lake County convention center and new Metro Center, assuming Gary successfully matches the $10 million from the state and the earmarked portion of the higher innkeepers tax totals $2.5 million

At the same time, there might be as little as $15 million annually generated for the projects if the matched state distribution only is $6.5 million and half of the innkeepers tax hike amounts to just $2 million.

Preliminary plans call for a $120 million convention center near the casino that would be operated by the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, and a $90 million rebuilding of the multimodal transportation center along the soon-to-be double-tracked South Shore commuter rail line.

Ultimately, it will be up to the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority to decide how to divide the money between the two projects, as well as how much to allocate for the Gary building demolition and public safety spending authorized by the revised proposal.

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, the sponsor of the measure, wasn't especially enthusiastic about Mishler's revisions to the plan. He said the important thing is the legislation remain alive for possible further changes next week by the full Senate, or later by the House.

"It's not a bad amendment. I'm grateful we're still keeping the conversation going," Melton said.

Melton also expressed appreciation for Mishler authorizing spending on building demolition, since he said Gary has more than 6,000 abandoned homes and some 300 abandoned commercial properties that will take years to safely remove for redevelopment.

"I feel that this piece of legislation will be transformational from an economic development standpoint for Northwest Indiana," said Melton, a candidate for Gary mayor. "(And) this investment will not just benefit Northwest Indiana, but also the state of Indiana."

The Hard Rock tax break dates back to its former existence as two separate Majestic Star casino boats on Lake Michigan in Gary.

To incentivize the development of a land-based casino adjacent to Interstate 80/94, lawmakers agreed in 2017 to continue treating the single Hard Rock property as two casinos for tax purposes until June 30, 2025.

That reduced how much Hard Rock pays in taxes under Indiana's graduated wagering tax system, where the tax rate increases in tandem with a casino's adjusted gross receipts, since Hard Rock's state-leading earnings continue to be split between two entities.

