Lawmakers aim to raise awareness of risks, warning signs of sudden cardiac arrest in students

The legislation also requires student athletes identified by a coach, trainer, or other medical personnel as experiencing a symptom of sudden cardiac arrest must halt their participation in practice or a game until a parent or guardian is provided information about SCA and authorizes their child’s return.

Symptoms of SCA include fainting, difficulty breathing, chest pains, dizziness, or an abnormal racing heart rate.

"As the parent of a student athlete, I know how important the availability of safety information is. This bill is a common sense way to help keep our children safe as they participate in athletics,” said state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, the Senate sponsor.

The proposal additionally obligates athletic coaches, marching band leaders or any leader of a strenuous extracurricular activity to complete an SCA training course.

Julie West, the mother of Jake West, has dedicated her life to raising awareness of sudden cardiac arrest so no other family has to endure the loss she suffered with the death of her son.

“There is no doubt that the passage of HEA 1040 — Jake’s Law — will save lives in Indiana,” said West, founder of the Play for Jake Foundation.