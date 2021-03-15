 Skip to main content
Lawmakers approve enhanced training requirements for Indiana sexual assault investigators
Lawmakers approve enhanced training requirements for Indiana sexual assault investigators

Indiana law enforcement officers who regularly investigate cases of sexual assault against adults likely soon will be required to participate in specialized training on trauma and investigatory techniques.

The Indiana House voted 96-0 Monday to advance Senate Enrolled Act 81 to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who is expected to sign it into law. It previously passed the Senate, 48-0.

The legislation, sponsored by state Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, directs the Law Enforcement Training Board to set competency standards for adult sexual assault investigators relating to the neurobiology of trauma, trauma-informed interviewing, and other innovative investigative techniques.

In addition, the measure directs the board, likely through the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, to begin offering training for officers to meet those standards no later than July 1, 2022.

"Today's bill recognizes the science of trauma on the brain and how we recall events," Olthoff said. "The training brings compassion and care for the survivor as (police) collect stronger testimony and evidence so we can prosecute the perpetrators — many of whom, if not stopped, will go on to violate again."

State Rep. Randy Frye, R-Greensburg, said he learned during a committee hearing on the proposal that investigators who undergo this training are more effective in collecting testimony from sexual assault survivors.

"They're able to determine the questions to ask someone who has been through this tremendously terrible, traumatic incident, based on the parts of the brain that they would respond to and the period of time between the time the assault occurred and the time they ask the question," Frye said.

"It's become a science, obviously. But it's something that's gone way beyond what public safety might have thought (was possible), even just a few years ago."

