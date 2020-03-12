Lawmakers approve funding for Gary school repairs, abandon casino food and beverage tax

State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, likewise said she wanted to vote for the legislation because it includes funds to repair or demolish Gary school buildings.

But she couldn't agree to potentially divert badly needed money for public schools to charter schools.

"The fact that Gary currently is being driven by DUAB makes it difficult, if not impossible, to vote for a bill that allows the 'school board' to make a decision as to where the referendum dollars may go if that referendum is passed on the ballot," Hatcher said.

Notwithstanding the opposition, the measure was approved 31-18 by the Senate, and 52-40 in the House.

It now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

Not included in the legislation is what would have been the Region's first food and beverage tax on sales at restaurants and bars in the new $300 million Gary casino that could open as soon as Dec. 31.

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency projected the 1% tax could have raised a total of between $460,000 and $920,000 after taking effect on the casino's opening day and Jan. 1, 2025, when the tax was due to expire.