Lawmakers approve funding for Gary school repairs, abandon casino food and beverage tax

Only one of the two legislative proposals aimed at improving public safety in Gary made it across the finish line before the Indiana General Assembly adjourned for the year early Thursday morning.
House Enrolled Act 1065 was amended late Wednesday to include a provision, originally in Senate Bills 408 and 416, creating a pool of funds to pay for the repair of occupied school buildings and the demolishing of numerous abandoned schools in the Steel City.
At the same time, the measure was stripped of language to impose a 1% tax on food and beverage sales at the new Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana meant to fund increased municipal public safety efforts near the casino site adjacent to the Borman Expressway.
"This bill will provide over $20 million in funds to the Gary School Corp. to rehab, demolish and rebuild schools in our community. Those funds are essential to addressing critical needs in Gary and will be extremely beneficial," said state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary.
Under the plan, the Distressed Unit Appeals Board — which runs Gary's public schools following a 2017 state takeover — can suspend the school district's approximately $500,000 in monthly debt repayments to the state's Common School Fund for 4 1/2 years, and instead use the money for school building repairs or demolition, without also having to cut the district's debt service property tax levy.
"Not only will it allow us to begin improving the learning conditions for our students who deserve a safe, clean environment to study, but the improvements will help make our city safer and increase the property tax values in our community," Melton said.
"This is a monumental win for Gary, and I fought hard to get this passed for my district."
Melton, nevertheless, voted against the legislation — as did most Democrats, including those representing Gary — due to another component in the 42-page proposal that allows public schools to share their property tax referendum revenue with local charter schools.
The sharing is optional at this point. But numerous lawmakers suggested it could become mandatory in the future, and perhaps starting in Gary, where DUAB has supplanted the locally elected school board and charter schools have sapped tens of millions of dollars in revenue from the city's public schools.
"Due to the inadequacies of state funding, more and more corporations have been forced to rely on local referenda to help pay for teachers' salaries, building repairs and day-to-day operations," Melton said.
"Now, with this bill, school corporations may be forced to share local property tax revenue with charter schools without any accountability to local taxpayers. This is a dangerous precedent that could result in further erosion of funding for our traditional public schools, which I do not support."
State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, likewise said she wanted to vote for the legislation because it includes funds to repair or demolish Gary school buildings.
But she couldn't agree to potentially divert badly needed money for public schools to charter schools.
"The fact that Gary currently is being driven by DUAB makes it difficult, if not impossible, to vote for a bill that allows the 'school board' to make a decision as to where the referendum dollars may go if that referendum is passed on the ballot," Hatcher said.
Notwithstanding the opposition, the measure was approved 31-18 by the Senate, and 52-40 in the House.
It now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.
Not included in the legislation is what would have been the Region's first food and beverage tax on sales at restaurants and bars in the new $300 million Gary casino that could open as soon as Dec. 31.
The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency projected the 1% tax could have raised a total of between $460,000 and $920,000 after taking effect on the casino's opening day and Jan. 1, 2025, when the tax was due to expire.
The plan specified the money only could be used by the city of Gary for public safety purposes within 1 mile of the casino site at 29th Avenue and Burr Street.
It came out of the measure in part because several Republicans objected to the General Assembly directly imposing the tax, rather than giving city officials the option of assessing the tax, as is typical with Statehouse tax hikes to fund local government programs.