You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lawmakers closer to lowering cancer screening age, with one key exception
alert top story urgent
2020 Indiana General Assembly

Lawmakers closer to lowering cancer screening age, with one key exception

{{featured_button_text}}
Lawmakers inch closer to lowering initial colorectal cancer screening age, with one key exception

State Sen. John Ruckelshaus, R-Indianapolis, left, and state Rep. Brad Barrett, R-Richmond, speak Wednesday about their legislation to require insurance companies cover colorectal cancer screenings beginning at age 45, instead of 50. House Bill 1080 was approved 7-1 by the Senate Committee on Insurance and Financial Institutions and now goes to the full Senate.

 iga.in.gov screenshot

A House-approved proposal to require health insurance companies to cover colorectal cancer screening beginning at age 45, instead of 50, is advancing in the Senate.

But a change to House Bill 1080 adopted Wednesday by the Senate Committee on Insurance and Financial Institutions means many at-risk Hoosiers will not immediately be eligible to take advantage of the lower screening age.

State Rep. Brad Barrett, R-Richmond, the sponsor, said he recently was informed by the governor's office that his legislation needed to be amended to exclude high-deductible health plans because federal health savings account rules currently limit spending on colorectal cancer screenings to patients age 50 and up.

Portage man walks to D.C. for cancer cause

As a result, the approximately 60% of privately-insured Hoosiers covered by a high-deductible health plan won't automatically be eligible for colorectal cancer screening at age 45, if Barrett's revised proposal becomes law.

"The way it stands now, we need to exclude that population to not cause violations with the tax-exempt status for health savings accounts," said Barrett, a retired surgeon.

Dalaney Strong: Wheeler and Boone Grove rally to strike out cancer

Nevertheless, a majority of committee members agreed it still was worth moving ahead with the lower screening age after several doctors testified that colorectal cancer usually is treatable if it's caught early.

"If someone dies from colorectal cancer, it's almost always due to a failure to screen," said Dr. Richard Feldman, a former state health commissioner.

Bryan Hannon, Indiana government relations director for the American Cancer Society Action Network, said about 3,200 Hoosiers each year are diagnosed with colorectal cancer, but just 65% of Hoosiers age 50 and up are regularly screened for the disease.

Lowering the initial screening age to 45, as recently recommended by the American Cancer Society, could help raise awareness of the need for screening while reducing Indiana's colorectal cancer death rate — which exceeds 37 of the 50 states, Hannon said.

Prostate cancer treatment advances in Northwest Indiana

State Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, was the sole Senate committee member to vote against the proposal, which last month passed the House unanimously.

Gaskill, who works as an insurance agent, said he opposes all state mandates on health insurance companies.

Gallery: Indiana laws that took effect in 2019

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts