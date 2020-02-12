Lawmakers closer to lowering cancer screening age, with one key exception

A House-approved proposal to require health insurance companies to cover colorectal cancer screening beginning at age 45, instead of 50, is advancing in the Senate.

But a change to House Bill 1080 adopted Wednesday by the Senate Committee on Insurance and Financial Institutions means many at-risk Hoosiers will not immediately be eligible to take advantage of the lower screening age.

State Rep. Brad Barrett, R-Richmond, the sponsor, said he recently was informed by the governor's office that his legislation needed to be amended to exclude high-deductible health plans because federal health savings account rules currently limit spending on colorectal cancer screenings to patients age 50 and up.

As a result, the approximately 60% of privately-insured Hoosiers covered by a high-deductible health plan won't automatically be eligible for colorectal cancer screening at age 45, if Barrett's revised proposal becomes law.

"The way it stands now, we need to exclude that population to not cause violations with the tax-exempt status for health savings accounts," said Barrett, a retired surgeon.

