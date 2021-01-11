Lawmakers consider designating popcorn as Indiana's official state snack

It perhaps says something about Hoosier eating habits that Indiana does not have a recognized state fruit or state vegetable, but this year could get an officially designated state snack.

The Senate Agriculture Committee voted 7-0 Monday in favor of legislation designating popcorn grown in Indiana as the official state snack.

State Sen. Ron Grooms, R-Jeffersonville, sponsor of Senate Bill 97, said popcorn is the perfect state snack because Indiana grows more popcorn than any state other than Nebraska, and popcorn grown in Indiana is highly sought after in foreign countries.

"It creates a lot of conversation and it's a good way to market Indiana," Grooms said of his proposal.

Grooms did not specify what other foods he considered for state snack or why he opted against something uniquely Indiana to receive the designation, such as Albanese gummy bears manufactured in Merrillville.