Lawmakers consider designating popcorn as Indiana's official state snack

It perhaps says something about Hoosier eating habits that Indiana does not have a recognized state fruit or state vegetable, but this year could get an officially designated state snack.
The Senate Agriculture Committee voted 7-0 Monday in favor of legislation designating popcorn grown in Indiana as the official state snack.
State Sen. Ron Grooms, R-Jeffersonville, sponsor of Senate Bill 97, said popcorn is the perfect state snack because Indiana grows more popcorn than any state other than Nebraska, and popcorn grown in Indiana is highly sought after in foreign countries.
"It creates a lot of conversation and it's a good way to market Indiana," Grooms said of his proposal.
Grooms did not specify what other foods he considered for state snack or why he opted against something uniquely Indiana to receive the designation, such as Albanese gummy bears manufactured in Merrillville.
If the measure becomes law, Indiana would be the sixth state with an official snack and the second to designate popcorn, after Illinois in 2003 named popcorn as its state snack (though not popcorn grown in Indiana).
The other states and their snacks are: New York, yogurt; South Carolina, boiled peanuts; Texas, tortilla chips and salsa; and Utah, Jell-O.
Grooms is likely to win approval for his proposal by the Republican-controlled Senate, which generally advances all GOP-sponsored legislation that passes out of committee.
But it faces an uncertain fate in the Republican-controlled House where state Rep. Jerry Torr, R-Carmel, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a state symbol skeptic, already has said, "Not sure 2021 is the year to take this up."
To which Chris Gibson, of Long Beach, managing principal of the Corydon Group government affairs organization, quipped: "More than a kernel of truth here, Mr. Chairman."
Hoosier lawmakers last designated a new state symbol in 2018 when they named Say's Firefly as the official insect of Indiana.
