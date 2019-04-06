INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House and Senate on Tuesday celebrated the back-to-back state championships won by the Portage High School girls bowling team.
Team members Julia Boer, Tinley Fasel, Makayla Himden, Kayla Marr and Lauren Smith, along with coaches Debbie Gossett and Mike Plauce, were applauded by lawmakers following a reading of House Concurrent Resolution 45 detailing the team's accomplishments.
They include going undefeated (11-0) in conference play before winning the sectional, regional, semi-state, and finally the state title Feb. 2 at Championship Lanes in Anderson.
In the championship match, Jade Keller knocked down a spare on a 6-7-9-10 split in the ninth frame to overcome a significant deficit against Huntington North High School.
Himden's bowling in the 10th frame helped Portage eke out a 167-156 victory. Himden also led the team with a 215 average during the championships and was selected as the mental attitude award winner.
Keller and team member Alyssa Unger were unable to attend the Statehouse ceremony.
"These young ladies are incredibly dedicated to seeing each other succeed at the sport they love," said state Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage.
"Persistence, hard work and great leadership got them a second state title. I look forward to seeing them continue their success into the future."
State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, introduced the Portage team to members of the Senate, where they were personally congratulated by Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.