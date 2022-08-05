Lawmakers endorse $200 rebate for Indiana taxpayers

Hoosier taxpayers can count on receiving a $200 tax rebate payment from the state sometime in the weeks and months ahead.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is promising to sign into law Senate Enrolled Act 2 after the measure won final approval 93-7 in the Indiana House Friday, and 37-9 in the Senate.

"After all, this is the reason I called the General Assembly back into special session and I’m grateful they have acted swiftly and collaboratively to advance this much needed bill," Holcomb said.

Altogether, approximately $1 billion of the state's record $6.1 billion in budget reserves will be returned to Hoosiers in the form of $200 payments.

That's less than the $225 payments originally proposed by Holcomb. But the reduced amount will allow between 300,000 and 900,000 Hoosiers not required to file an income tax return last year to also receive a $200 distribution as an income tax credit next year.

Once enacted into law, Hoosier taxpayers with bank account information on file at the Indiana Department of Revenue should promptly receive an electronic deposit of their $200 tax rebate.

Other taxpayers, many of whom still are waiting for their $125 payments linked to excess state revenue at the end of the 2021 budget year, should receive a single paper check in the mail in coming weeks for $325, or $650 for married couples.

"Today, House lawmakers did what's right by taxpayers," said House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers. "Our state's economy continues to outperform expectations, and we’ve shown that we can pay down debt, make critical investments and responsibly return tax dollars to hard-working Hoosiers."

In addition to the tax rebate payments, the legislation deposits $1 billion in a teacher retirement fund and spends an additional $74.2 million on programs supporting pregnant women, children and families in connection with the adoption of a near-total abortion ban in Senate Bill 1.

It also eliminates the 7% sales tax on children's diapers, boosts income tax benefits for adoption, requires studies of Indiana's Medicaid rates and contraceptives availability, and establishes a panel to examine doula services for pregnant women.

Democrats argued given the size of Indiana's budget reserves far more could have been done to bolster Indiana's social services programs or to get money back to Hoosiers faster by temporarily suspending the record-high state taxes on gasoline purchases.

State Sen. Rodney Pol, D-Chesterton, said even though he supported the measure, he believes it contains "too many empty promises and needs left unaddressed."

"My caucus and I demanded more for those that need it most right now, particularly struggling families. Unfortunately, the Republicans were too focused on stripping women's rights and killed those efforts," Pol said.

State Sen. Michael Griffin, D-Highland, likewise said he backed it because he "could not let the perfect be the enemy of the good."

"I’m disconcerted and disappointed that this took so long to come about: Democrats have been calling for inflation relief since the end of the 2022 session. To be seeing some form of relief just now, about six months later, is devastating — many of us are acutely aware of how much this money has been needed by the people we serve," Griffin said.