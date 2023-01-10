 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2023 Indiana General Assembly

Lawmakers endorse Statehouse bust to honor former Indiana governor

Obit Joe Kernan

Former Indiana Gov. Joe Kernan acknowledges the applause of supporters as he concedes to Republican challenger Mitch Daniels in the race for governor in Indianapolis Nov. 2, 2004.

Former Gov. Joe Kernan, a South Bend Democrat who led the Hoosier State from 2003 to 2005 following the death of Gov. Frank O'Bannon, soon may be commemorated with a bust in the Indiana Statehouse.

On Monday, the Indiana Senate unanimously adopted Senate Concurrent Resolution 3 honoring Kernan's life and memory and urging the Indiana Department of Administration to install in the Statehouse a bronze bust of the former governor commissioned by the IAC Foundation.

Kernan died July 29, 2020, at age 74. In addition to his public service as governor, Kernan also was Indiana lieutenant governor from 1997 to 2003, a three-term South Bend mayor and a U.S. Navy veteran who spent 11 months as a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

He was defeated by Republican Mitch Daniels in the 2004 gubernatorial election. Afterward, Kernan returned to South Bend and became president of the city's minor league baseball team. He also worked with then-Chief Justice Randall Shepard to craft a series of recommendations for reforming Indiana local government.

The Senate resolution, led by state Sens. David Niezgodski, D-South Bend, and Ryan Mishler, R-Mishawaka, describes Kernan as "a man of noble distinction" and decrees that installing the privately funded bust in the Statehouse is an appropriate tribute to him.

The House is expected to likewise endorse the resolution in coming days.

Joe Kernan

Joe Kernan

 Provided
