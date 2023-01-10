Lawmakers endorse Statehouse bust to honor former Indiana governor

Former Gov. Joe Kernan, a South Bend Democrat who led the Hoosier State from 2003 to 2005 following the death of Gov. Frank O'Bannon, soon may be commemorated with a bust in the Indiana Statehouse.

On Monday, the Indiana Senate unanimously adopted Senate Concurrent Resolution 3 honoring Kernan's life and memory and urging the Indiana Department of Administration to install in the Statehouse a bronze bust of the former governor commissioned by the IAC Foundation.

Kernan died July 29, 2020, at age 74. In addition to his public service as governor, Kernan also was Indiana lieutenant governor from 1997 to 2003, a three-term South Bend mayor and a U.S. Navy veteran who spent 11 months as a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

He was defeated by Republican Mitch Daniels in the 2004 gubernatorial election. Afterward, Kernan returned to South Bend and became president of the city's minor league baseball team. He also worked with then-Chief Justice Randall Shepard to craft a series of recommendations for reforming Indiana local government.

The Senate resolution, led by state Sens. David Niezgodski, D-South Bend, and Ryan Mishler, R-Mishawaka, describes Kernan as "a man of noble distinction" and decrees that installing the privately funded bust in the Statehouse is an appropriate tribute to him.

The House is expected to likewise endorse the resolution in coming days.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores