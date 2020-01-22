Lawmakers eye $500 fines for holding a phone while driving

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

He acknowledged that while drivers also can be distracted by changing radio stations or eating, "the probability of distraction is highest with the use of a device in your hand, and I think that is where we should start," he said.

Indiana lawmakers initially made it illegal in 2011 for drivers to type, transmit, or read email or text messages while their vehicles are in motion. Holding a phone to talk was not banned.

In 2016, however, a federal appellate court essentially neutered that law, since the court said police almost never can tell whether a driver is illegally texting, or using his or her phone to check the weather, look at a photo or use an app — none of which is prohibited.

The sponsor of House Bill 1070, state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, said his proposal, which this year won the endorsement of Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, eliminates all those exceptions by clearly banning drivers from holding a mobile device any time their vehicles are in motion.

State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, who led the effort to enact the 2011 texting while driving ban, said Pressel's legislation effectively responds to the enforcement issues of the earlier statute.