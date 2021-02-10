Lawmakers eye statewide standards for commercial wind, solar energy installations

“In the mornings, the least expensive (wind-generated) electricity is coming out of the Dakotas. But by late morning the transmission lines aren’t big enough to carry it,” Soliday said. “One of the most rapidly rising costs in electricity is transmission congestion.

“Our 22 largest manufacturers all want renewable energy — and they’re going to get it. They’re going to get it either buying it from other folks and paying the transmission cost, or we’re going to generate some.”

The measure is opposed by the Association of Indiana Counties and the Indiana Association of County Commissioners, who decried the usurpation of local control by the General Assembly.

About a dozen Hoosiers also spoke against the measure during Wednesday’s meeting of the House Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications Committee with concerns ranging from the loss of agricultural land to the alleged bird-slaughtering effects of power-generating windmills.

Ultimately, the Republican-led committee voted 12 to 1 to advance the measure to the full House for possible amendment and a decision on sending the proposal to the Senate.

House Bill 1381 as approved Feb. 10, 2021 by the House Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications Committee