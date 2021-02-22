Lawmakers hit brakes on plan to deploy speed enforcement cameras in highway work zones

Hoosiers appear to have escaped monitoring and punishment by speed enforcement cameras for at least one more year.

The Indiana House did not vote either up or down on House Bill 1465 before Monday’s deadline, meaning the legislation is not advancing to the Senate and likely will not be enacted into law.

The proposal, sponsored by state Reps. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie; Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso; and Chuck Moseley, D-Portage, would have authorized the Indiana Department of Transportation and state police to establish a "pilot program" with four work zone speed enforcement camera sites on highways across the state.

The speed cameras would photograph vehicles exceeding the reduced speed limit by at least 12 miles per hour and the owner of the vehicle would be mailed a $75 ticket — regardless of whether the owner was the person driving the vehicle.

Pressel did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why he did not ask state representatives to vote on the measure on the last day for legislation originating in the House to advance to the Senate.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}