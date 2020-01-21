Lawmakers hit the brakes on call for speed cameras in highway work zones

Gov. Eric Holcomb's proposal to deploy automated speed enforcement cameras in highway construction zones across Indiana appeared to crash and burn Tuesday in the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Transportation.

The committee chairman, state Sen. Mike Crider, R-Indianapolis, declined to allow a vote on Senate Bill 268 after numerous senators on the panel either spoke against the measure or left the room to avoid having to do so.

"I think you've got some work to do," Crider told the sponsor, state Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute. "I don't want to see this bill go down today. I don't think that's a good message for the issue going forward."

No one from the governor's office testified in favor of the proposal, as usually is done for items listed on the agenda announced Dec. 10 by the governor. Holcomb also did not mention the measure last week in his annual State of the State address to the General Assembly.

Following the hearing, Holcomb spokeswoman Rachel Hoffmeyer said the Republican governor never intended to push the Republican-controlled Legislature to authorize speed cameras in work zones.

She said the Indiana Department of Transportation "is working to identify technology options that could be used in construction zones."