Lawmakers hit the brakes on call for speed cameras in highway work zones

Gov. Eric Holcomb's proposal to deploy automated speed enforcement cameras in highway construction zones across Indiana appeared to crash and burn Tuesday in the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Transportation.
The committee chairman, state Sen. Mike Crider, R-Indianapolis, declined to allow a vote on Senate Bill 268 after numerous senators on the panel either spoke against the measure or left the room to avoid having to do so.
"I think you've got some work to do," Crider told the sponsor, state Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute. "I don't want to see this bill go down today. I don't think that's a good message for the issue going forward."
No one from the governor's office testified in favor of the proposal, as usually is done for items listed on the agenda announced Dec. 10 by the governor. Holcomb also did not mention the measure last week in his annual State of the State address to the General Assembly.
Following the hearing, Holcomb spokeswoman Rachel Hoffmeyer said the Republican governor never intended to push the Republican-controlled Legislature to authorize speed cameras in work zones.
She said the Indiana Department of Transportation "is working to identify technology options that could be used in construction zones."
The Senate proposal would permit the state police to use automated devices to record the speed of vehicles traveling too fast through work zones, photograph the rear license plate of those vehicles and issue a fine of up to $150 to the vehicle owner.
It requires a motorist to be traveling at least 11 miles per hour above the speed limit to be issued a ticket, actual construction work to be underway at the site of the violation, and signs placed ahead of the work zone alerting drivers to the camera enforcement.
Ford said camera enforcement is a needed tool to reduce speeds in work zones after five Indiana road construction workers were killed on the job in the past five years.
Opponents questioned the numerous steps required for a vehicle owner to transfer an alleged violation to the actual driver, the benefits of enforcement that only kicks in at 11 mph over the speed limit, and the unintended consequences of cameras replacing police officers.
"I have a problem with 'Big Daddy' looking over my shoulder," said state Sen. Phil Boots, R-Crawfordsville.
The committee has until Jan. 30 to consider revising the speed camera legislation and decide whether to advance it to the full Senate.
The similar House Bill 1286, sponsored by three Northwest Indiana state representatives — Chuck Moseley, D-Portage; Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie; and Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso — is awaiting committee action in the House.