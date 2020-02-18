Lawmakers hosting town hall meetings in Whiting, Hammond

State lawmakers representing Hammond, Whiting and East Chicago are holding two town halls meeting Saturday to update their constituents on the Indiana legislative session.

State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, and state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, will speak from 10 a.m. to noon at the Whiting Public Library, 1735 Oliver St.

Their second meeting is set for 1-3 p.m. at the Hammond Public Library, 564 State St.

"I'm excited to report on what's been happening in the Statehouse so far," Jackson said. "This will also be a good opportunity to see what my constituents are talking about."

The 2020 General Assembly is required by law to adjourn for the year by March 14.

