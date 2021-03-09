Lawmakers may eliminate 50-mile residency requirement for Indiana police, firefighters

State lawmakers are poised to allow police officers and firefighters to live anywhere in the world — if they can stand the commute back and forth to the Indiana communities they serve.

House Bill 1033 would eliminate the current state statutory provision that permits members of police and fire departments to live within 50 miles of where they are employed, regardless of any municipal employee residency rules.

State Sen. Jack Sandlin, R-Indianapolis, the sponsor, said the measure originated with a Muncie firefighter who wanted to live in a house he inherited 62 miles away from the east-central Indiana city, and resented having to pay rent for a Muncie apartment due to the 50-mile residency rule.

“There are a number of complex issues that are involved in this, but I think that having the opportunity to reach out and hire people without restriction to the mileage, I think it will benefit the state of Indiana,” Sandlin said.

That argument initially appeared destined to garner majority support in the Republican-controlled Senate, as it previously did by a 78-16 margin in the Republican-controlled House.