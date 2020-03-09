Lawmakers nix scheduled drop in unemployment insurance rates paid by businesses

Businesses in Indiana will continue paying the same unemployment insurance rates to the state through at least 2025, under legislation given final approval Monday by the Republican-controlled General Assembly.
Without the change, the unemployment insurance rates paid by businesses were scheduled to automatically be reduced sometime after July 1, 2021.
House Enrolled Act 1111 instead keeps the current rates in place until Dec. 31, 2025 to help continue building Indiana's unemployment insurance trust fund toward a level that meets minimum federal solvency guidelines.
"This is not a tax increase for businesses," insisted state Sen. John Ruckelshaus, R-Indianapolis, the sponsor. "This is the current rate they are paying now."
According to the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency (LSA), Indiana's unemployment trust fund has a balance of approximately $856 million after being completely depleted during the 2008-09 Great Recession.
During that period, the state had to borrow more than $2 billion from the federal government to continue paying unemployment benefits to out of work Hoosiers, and businesses were charged an annual per employee penalty until Indiana paid off the debt in 2015.
The federal government last year told Indiana it would have to achieve a balance of $1.8 billion in its unemployment trust fund to be eligible for future interest-free federal loans to cover state unemployment benefits following another economic slump.
If the rates dropped as scheduled, Indiana only could achieve a trust fund total of $1.2 billion, leaving the state well short of the federal solvency recommendation, according to LSA.
At the same time, businesses may believe their rates still are dropping, because the legislation also consolidates the nine existing rate schedules into five and renames the currently used schedule E as schedule C.
It passed the House, 73-0, Monday after the Senate last week endorsed the proposal, 48-2.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is expected later this month to sign the measure into law.
State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, who supported the proposal, nevertheless called it a missed opportunity to increase the unemployment benefits paid to Hoosiers who lose their jobs through no fault of their own.
"These benefits have not been increased for 18 years," Tallian said. "We need to do that. Eighteen years is too long."