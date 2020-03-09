Lawmakers nix scheduled drop in unemployment insurance rates paid by businesses

Businesses in Indiana will continue paying the same unemployment insurance rates to the state through at least 2025, under legislation given final approval Monday by the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

Without the change, the unemployment insurance rates paid by businesses were scheduled to automatically be reduced sometime after July 1, 2021.

House Enrolled Act 1111 instead keeps the current rates in place until Dec. 31, 2025 to help continue building Indiana's unemployment insurance trust fund toward a level that meets minimum federal solvency guidelines.

"This is not a tax increase for businesses," insisted state Sen. John Ruckelshaus, R-Indianapolis, the sponsor. "This is the current rate they are paying now."

According to the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency (LSA), Indiana's unemployment trust fund has a balance of approximately $856 million after being completely depleted during the 2008-09 Great Recession.

During that period, the state had to borrow more than $2 billion from the federal government to continue paying unemployment benefits to out of work Hoosiers, and businesses were charged an annual per employee penalty until Indiana paid off the debt in 2015.