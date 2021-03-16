 Skip to main content
Lawmakers OK fix for COVID-19 virtual instruction penalty in Indiana school funding formula
2021 Indiana General Assembly

Munster, Indiana

Munster High School teacher Kelly Barnes logs in with her virtual learning students during her English 9 class in August 2020. The Indiana General Assembly has fixed a quirk in the state's school funding formula that threatened to financially penalize traditional schools that switched to online instruction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

 John Luke, file, The Times

A quirk in Indiana's school funding formula that left unchanged would reduce state support for traditional schools that switched to online instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic soon will be fixed.

The Indiana Senate voted 44-4 Tuesday to advance Senate Enrolled Act 2 to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who is expected to sign it into law. It previously passed the House, 92-2.

The measure ensures schools that weren't operating virtually in February 2020 — prior to the first Indiana COVID-19 case — will receive full tuition support based on their student count, even if they temporarily halted in-person instruction.

Under current law, schools providing online instruction at least 50% of the time — primarily virtual charter schools — only are entitled to 85% of Indiana's $5,703 basic per student tuition support to reflect the generally lower costs of operating a virtual school.

Supporters of the measure, including state Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, said no one expected that provision might ever apply to traditional schools. But the coronavirus pandemic forced many Indiana schools to operate virtually for an extended period of time.

“These are circumstances that none of us intended. We need to take care of this because these in-person education institutions that we have and fund still have the same level of cost — they’re still operating, in many cases, full time,” Slager said.

“We don’t want to hinder them or put them in a position where they are now scrambling to worry about funding, as well as just the logistics of conducting business.”

The nonpartisan Legislative Service Agency estimates schools will lose $161 million if the virtual education funding reduction is not corrected.

At the same time, making the fix will not increase state spending because total tuition support still will be $192 million less than the appropriation for the 2021 budget year, according to the LSA.

