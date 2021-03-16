Lawmakers OK fix for COVID-19 virtual instruction penalty in Indiana school funding formula

A quirk in Indiana's school funding formula that left unchanged would reduce state support for traditional schools that switched to online instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic soon will be fixed.

The Indiana Senate voted 44-4 Tuesday to advance Senate Enrolled Act 2 to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who is expected to sign it into law. It previously passed the House, 92-2.

The measure ensures schools that weren't operating virtually in February 2020 — prior to the first Indiana COVID-19 case — will receive full tuition support based on their student count, even if they temporarily halted in-person instruction.

Under current law, schools providing online instruction at least 50% of the time — primarily virtual charter schools — only are entitled to 85% of Indiana's $5,703 basic per student tuition support to reflect the generally lower costs of operating a virtual school.

Supporters of the measure, including state Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, said no one expected that provision might ever apply to traditional schools. But the coronavirus pandemic forced many Indiana schools to operate virtually for an extended period of time.