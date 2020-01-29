You are the owner of this article.
Lawmakers OK plan for police to issue court summons for pot possession, instead of arrest
Lawmakers OK plan for police to issue court summons for pot possession, instead of arrest

Indiana House

The House of Representatives chamber in the Indiana Statehouse

 Doug Ross, The Times

The Indiana House is overwhelmingly on board with a plan encouraging police to issue a court summons for nonviolent misdemeanor crimes, such as marijuana possession, instead of hauling the alleged perpetrator off to jail.

State representatives this week voted 97-1 to advance House Bill 1076 to the Senate.

The measure clarifies an existing statute by clearly authorizing police who witness a misdemeanor to simply issue the alleged offender a summons to appear in court within seven days, rather than arresting the person, taking them to jail and forcing them to make bail to be released.

The Lake County Council next week is scheduled to consider formally endorsing the legislation, especially in regard to marijuana possession.

Council members previously have said with recreational marijuana use permitted in nearby Illinois and Michigan, they want local police allowed to issue tickets for possession instead of forcing taxpayers to bear the costs of jailing people nabbed in Indiana for marijuana they legally purchased elsewhere.

