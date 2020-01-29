Lawmakers OK plan for police to issue court summons for pot possession, instead of arrest

The House of Representatives chamber in the Indiana Statehouse
Doug Ross, The Times
The Indiana House is overwhelmingly on board with a plan encouraging police to issue a court summons for nonviolent misdemeanor crimes, such as marijuana possession, instead of hauling the alleged perpetrator off to jail.
State representatives this week voted 97-1 to advance
House Bill 1076 to the Senate.
The measure clarifies an existing statute by clearly authorizing police who witness a misdemeanor to simply issue the alleged offender a summons to appear in court within seven days, rather than arresting the person, taking them to jail and forcing them to make bail to be released.
The Lake County Council next week is scheduled to consider formally endorsing the legislation, especially in regard to marijuana possession.
Council members previously have said with recreational marijuana use permitted in nearby Illinois and Michigan, they want local police allowed to issue tickets for possession instead of forcing taxpayers to bear the costs of jailing people nabbed in Indiana for marijuana they legally purchased elsewhere.
