INDIANAPOLIS — The Hoosier State next year could join Illinois and 17 other states that have set 21, instead of 18, as the minimum age to purchase and use tobacco products, electronic vaping devices and related accessories.
House Speaker Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis, told the Indiana Chamber of Commerce Monday he supports the business group's goal of increasing the state's smoking age to reduce the habit among younger Hoosiers, especially those attracted to vaping.
"This is not just a high school issue now. This is something that is dominating discussion among middle schoolers," Bosma said. "It seems to me to be the right thing to do and the right time to do it."
Bosma said a "vast majority" of House Republicans similarly support hiking Indiana's smoking age, and he expects legislation on the issue to advance when the General Assembly convenes its 10-week session in early January.
The speaker did not identify which state representative will lead the effort. But state Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron, is among those planning to submit a minimum 21 smoking age proposal.
"With the intense scrutiny and recent disclosures about the damage to teenage lungs, I think it very necessary to limit access to vaping products as a public health issue for young people," Aylesworth said.
At the same time, both Aylesworth and Bosma believe it's inappropriate to link a chamber-endorsed tobacco tax increase, or new vaping tax, with the smoking age proposal, since 2020 is not a state budget year and financial matters usually only are eligible for action at the Statehouse in odd-numbered years.
Bosma also noted similar tobacco and vaping tax hike initiatives repeatedly have derailed a smoking age increase in prior legislative sessions.
In addition, all 100 state representatives and 25 of 50 state senators will be up for election in 2020.
"Let's get the age thing passed. We can pick the tax up at the right time," Bosma said.
Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, who has children in middle school, said he's well aware of the growing popularity of vaping among Hoosier children, and he expects a robust Senate discussion about increasing the smoking age as part of an overall look at health and health care policy in Indiana.
"There probably is a place for vaping to help people get themselves off of cigarettes," Bray said. "But I think the reverse is also true, particularly for our youth, who are beginning to take up the habit, it seems like, in massive numbers."
Many Democratic lawmakers believe there's no reason the Legislature can't simultaneously increase Indiana's smoking age and hike smoking and vaping taxes, even if the tax increases are delayed until 2021.
"We need to come up with a tax that makes sense, a tax which would be discouraging to youth participation in vaping," said Senate Democratic Leader Tim Lanane, D-Anderson.
Lanane also wants Hoosier lawmakers to consider banning flavored vaping products, since a federal effort to do so appears to be sputtering.
"I understand the president is backing off on his call," Lanane said. "So maybe we as a state should take a look at that; how we can further restrict the attractiveness of these products. Because they're obviously very attractive to our youth. It's alarming."
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said at a May event in Merrillville that he supports setting 21 as the minimum smoking age in Indiana. He also backs an effort by U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., to make it a national standard.
"Prevention efforts are critically important," Holcomb said. "It's hard for people to stay on the road to recovery. So if you can keep them off that road to addiction, all the better."