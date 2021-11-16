Lawmakers plot end to Indiana's COVID-19 emergency on Legislature's opening day

Lawmakers, legislative staff and Statehouse visitors also are not required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Even if they were, however, a state law enacted in April prohibiting government agencies from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or vaccine "passports," would bar verification of any kind of Statehouse vaccine mandate.

"You can expect a session that runs much like 2020, and earlier sessions," Huston said.

The return to normalcy started immediately across the rotunda in the Senate where state Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton, was surrounded by friends and family as he took the oath of office to succeed state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, who resigned Nov. 1.

Pol was sworn-in by Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush, who lived in Munster as a child, and encouraged by Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, to follow in the respected footsteps of his Senate District 4 predecessor as he represents Hoosiers living in northern Porter and northwestern LaPorte counties.

Indeed, Pol has said he plans to continue pursuing several issues important to Tallian, including adjusting for inflation the schedule of benefits for Indiana workers injured on the job, legalizing marijuana, and finding ways to help public schools retain and recruit high quality teachers and secure sufficient funding from the state.