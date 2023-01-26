Lawmakers poised to keep commissioners in charge of Lake County purchasing

The Indiana General Assembly appears likely to resolve a separation-of-powers dispute among two branches of Lake County government that's wound through the court system for nearly three years.

The Senate Committee on Local Government voted 9-1 Thursday in favor of legislation that would keep the county's purchasing and data processing agencies under control of the board of commissioners instead of transferring management to the county council.

Senate Bill 154, which next goes to the full Senate, explicitly authorizes the commissioners, who have overseen Lake County purchasing and data for decades, to continue doing so in accordance with their duties as the county's three-person executive.

That ability was in doubt after the seven-member council enacted a 2020 ordinance over the commissioners' veto taking the two agencies from the commissioners as provided by a never-implemented 1981 state law authorizing the transfer.

Subsequent litigation in the Lake Superior Court and the Indiana Court of Appeals was decided in favor of the council.

The commissioners' pending appeal to the Indiana Supreme Court was dropped Tuesday in connection with the legislative action.

"We're trying to put this back where this was," said Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, the sponsor. "For the past 40-some years the county commissioners have been the purchasing agent for the county."

Regardless of the 1981 law, Niemeyer said, it's bad policy for the county's legislative body to be in charge of appropriating money to county agencies and contracting to spend that money.

Purchasing is a task that properly belongs to the county executive, he said.

Ray Szarmach, attorney for the county council, unsuccessfully urged the panel to not rush into taking control of purchasing and data processing away from the council now that the commissioners have dropped their lawsuit.

"Leaving the law as it is would work well for the citizens of Lake County," Szarmach said.

Commissioner Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville, disputed that claim. He said confusion over who is in charge of purchasing has forced the county to slow payments to some vendors and leave others temporarily unpaid.

"We need to do something to get this back on track," Tippy said.

The purchasing dispute originated in part with the council objecting to the commissioners repeatedly declining to award contracts to buy costly law enforcement equipment requested by Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr., including a nearly $800,000 Lake Michigan patrol boat, even though the council appropriated money for the purchases.

