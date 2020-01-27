Lawmakers push measures affirming public ownership, access to Lake Michigan beaches

Indiana lawmakers appear poised to affirm the Lake Michigan shoreline is owned by the state and available for recreational use by all Hoosiers.
On Monday, House and Senate committees separately advanced legislation aimed at codifying the Indiana Supreme Court's landmark 2018 Gunderson v. State ruling, and clarifying how to identify the boundary between the state-owned lakeshore and adjacent private properties.
House Bill 1031 saw the most dramatic changes. As originally written by state Rep. Doug Miller, R-Elkhart, the state would have ceded its ownership of portions of the shoreline to nearby property owners, who then could have barred public use of the beach near their homes.
State Rep. Jerry Torr, R-Carmel, chairman of House Judiciary Committee, persuaded the committee to scrap that language in accordance with a pledge Torr said he made to Long Beach residents not to give away the beach to lake-adjacent property owners.
"We won't vote on the bill if it stays in," Torr said.
Miller agreed to the change to "keep the talks going" about what activities are permitted on Lake Michigan beaches and how to define the ordinary high-water mark, which the Supreme Court identified as the boundary between public and private lakeshore property.
In response, state Rep. Ed Delaney, D-Indianapolis, pointed out the court already resolved all the questions about the ordinary high-water mark — except among a small group of lake-adjacent Long Beach property owners who want to claim more beach than the law allows.
The revised legislation, which the panel approved 11-1, incorporates into state law the high court's definition of the ordinary high-water mark as the line on the bank established by fluctuations of water and indicated by physical characteristics, including a clear line on the shore, shelving, or the presence of terrestrial vegetation, among others.
It also now explicitly states: "An owner of land that borders Lake Michigan does not have the exclusive right to use the water or land below the ordinary high-water mark of Lake Michigan."
Senate Bill 325, approved 7-2 by the Senate Natural Resources Committee, likewise brings the Supreme Court's ordinary high-water mark definition into the Indiana Code, and authorizes the Indiana Natural Resources Commission to set rules for clearly identifying the boundary.
In addition, the measure affirmatively states that Hoosiers have a right to use the Lake Michigan shoreline for walking, fishing, boating, swimming, and "any other recreational purpose for which Lake Michigan is ordinarily used."
It also asserts: "The citizens of Indiana have a vested right in the preservation and protection of Lake Michigan."
Each proposal now advances to the full House and Senate for possible revision and a decision on whether to send it to the opposite chamber for final consideration on enacting it into law.
Regardless of what the General Assembly does, the Gunderson ruling remains the controlling precedent and it unequivocally states the Lake Michigan shoreline, up to the ordinary high-water mark, is owned by the state, and held in trust for, and open to, all Hoosiers.