Lawmakers push measures affirming public ownership, access to Lake Michigan beaches

Indiana lawmakers appear poised to affirm the Lake Michigan shoreline is owned by the state and available for recreational use by all Hoosiers.

On Monday, House and Senate committees separately advanced legislation aimed at codifying the Indiana Supreme Court's landmark 2018 Gunderson v. State ruling, and clarifying how to identify the boundary between the state-owned lakeshore and adjacent private properties.

House Bill 1031 saw the most dramatic changes. As originally written by state Rep. Doug Miller, R-Elkhart, the state would have ceded its ownership of portions of the shoreline to nearby property owners, who then could have barred public use of the beach near their homes.

State Rep. Jerry Torr, R-Carmel, chairman of House Judiciary Committee, persuaded the committee to scrap that language in accordance with a pledge Torr said he made to Long Beach residents not to give away the beach to lake-adjacent property owners.

"We won't vote on the bill if it stays in," Torr said.

Miller agreed to the change to "keep the talks going" about what activities are permitted on Lake Michigan beaches and how to define the ordinary high-water mark, which the Supreme Court identified as the boundary between public and private lakeshore property.