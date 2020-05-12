Lawmaker's 'racist meme' spurs calls for resignation

Northwest Indiana lawmakers are condemning a Facebook post by state Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, that features an image of a nearly naked dancing African child and the words, "We gon' get free money!"
On his social media feed, Lucas claimed the meme, which he admitted creating Monday night, was intended to mock people celebrating recent assistance payments made by the federal government amid the coronavirus pandemic. In his posts, Lucas noted he believes the government is overstepping its authority with those payments.
The four-term state lawmaker from southern Indiana insisted the image was not racist, and, in a subsequent Facebook post, suggested those who viewed the image as racist were, in fact, the real racists.
"I phrased it in a celebratory way and have danced and mocked things in that exact same manner myself. I'm white," Lucas said. "But hey, it's a picture of a black kid, so I guess that makes it different, WHICH IF YOU THINK THAT WAY, IS THE VERY DEFINITION OF RACISM!!!!!!"
"THIS is the kind of garbage that divides us. I don't see nor look at the color of a person's skin, and I find it repugnant of those that do. I apologize for nothing, and the meme stays."
Lucas later double- and triple-downed on his message by posting the "We gon' get free money!" over a photo of toothless white people and a photo of himself wearing a foam cowboy hat.
"I saw a picture that has been used thousands of times of a cute little kid dancing in a cocky manner, smiling his butt off. Others chose to see the color of the kid. Who's the racist?" Lucas asked.
This isn't the first time Lucas has triggered claims of racism on social media.
In August, Lucas seemingly endorsed lynching as an acceptable legal remedy when he posted a photo of a gallows with nooses in the comments section of a news story about a black man in Fort Wayne who pleaded guilty to rape.
State Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, said following his latest posting that Lucas' "abhorrent social media posts are inexcusable."
"He has shown us that he is a racist time and again. It is incumbent on GOP leaders to take action and reign in one of their own," Candelaria Reardon said. "In a time of crisis, when people are seeking real leadership, Jim Lucas is a sad excuse (for a) representative."
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, said Lucas' post was "especially offensive and inappropriate," noting African Americans comprise 16% of the COVID-19 deaths in Indiana despite making up just 9% of the state's population.
"When you have elected leaders, with a history of inappropriate and prejudiced behavior, posting racist memes online, it only adds to the feelings by black Hoosiers that the state of Indiana doesn't have our best intentions in mind," Melton said.
Melton joined other members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus in calling for Lucas to be removed as vice chairman of the Select Committee on Government Reduction and be taken off the House Education Committee, along with requiring all Hoosier lawmakers to undergo implicit bias training.
"We cannot allow hateful and racist behavior to continue to go unchecked in our Legislature. Instead of support, those in my community have been met with mockery and disdain, and they deserve an apology," Melton said.
"Moving forward, I hope that elected leaders will focus more of their attention on addressing issues plaguing vulnerable Hoosier communities, rather than posting debasing memes online."
Lauren Ganapini, executive director of the Indiana Democratic Party, went a step further by demanding Lucas resign from the Indiana House altogether.
"Enough is enough," she said. "(Gov.) Eric Holcomb needs to fully and forcefully denounce Jim Lucas' divisive and hateful rhetoric. He needs to second a call for Lucas to resign."
"Anything short of a resignation is just turning a blind eye to unacceptable behavior. Or is Lucas' conduct tolerable in Eric Holcomb's Indiana Republican Party?"
The governor's office did not respond to a request for comment on Lucas' Facebook post, nor did the spokeswoman for Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers.
But state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, acknowledged this isn't the first time Lucas has posted something insensitive on Facebook — "Jim is just being Jim."
"Even if you asked him to (resign), he wouldn't," Soliday said. "Whether he should serve or not, in my mind, is up to his constituents. But this is nothing new."
"I'm not where Jim is," he added. "I do my best not to have even the slightest hint of racism, even though it's very hard to not offend somebody."
State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, said it's "irresponsible and embarrassing that anyone would post content like this and not realize how it could be viewed as inappropriate."
Brandy Lee Ash
Darren D. Walker
Frank William Zyzanski
Jasmine Pechanta Jamison
Joseph C. Holder
Peter Jesus Hernandez
Sergio Anthony Rosa
Rebuen Cortez Wilson
Carl Lester West
Jimmy Ray Ward
Javante Rommell Toran
Tito Jamal Robinson
Randall Steven O'Connor
Justin Devon Nance
Terence Little III
Michael Gee Allen
Michael H Cowley
Renita Ann Anderson
Alex Durell Luckett
Donnell Lashae Draper Sr.
Eric Daniel Sanchez Sr.
Israel Francis Toledo
Jonathan Carl Wise
Kashif Ali Loveless-Bey
Michael Arthur Branigan Jr.
Terrell Donte Paulk
Winston Williamson Jr.
Brian Alford
Dennis Devon West
Ezekiel Telvert Borland
Jimmy Stephon Brown
Jordan Vincent Al-Akel
Michael Mile Ivezic
Reginald Lee Wilson
Robert Normal Jackson
Steven Matijevich II
Timothy Joseph Ericksen
Zaquana Shaniece Williams
Jason C Sitaras
Curtis DeVonte McDonald
Davonne Lamar Hargrave
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.