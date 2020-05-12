Lawmaker's 'racist meme' spurs calls for resignation

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Northwest Indiana lawmakers are condemning a Facebook post by state Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, that features an image of a nearly naked dancing African child and the words, "We gon' get free money!"

On his social media feed, Lucas claimed the meme, which he admitted creating Monday night, was intended to mock people celebrating recent assistance payments made by the federal government amid the coronavirus pandemic. In his posts, Lucas noted he believes the government is overstepping its authority with those payments.

The four-term state lawmaker from southern Indiana insisted the image was not racist, and, in a subsequent Facebook post, suggested those who viewed the image as racist were, in fact, the real racists.

"I phrased it in a celebratory way and have danced and mocked things in that exact same manner myself. I'm white," Lucas said. "But hey, it's a picture of a black kid, so I guess that makes it different, WHICH IF YOU THINK THAT WAY, IS THE VERY DEFINITION OF RACISM!!!!!!"

"THIS is the kind of garbage that divides us. I don't see nor look at the color of a person's skin, and I find it repugnant of those that do. I apologize for nothing, and the meme stays."