Lawmakers scrap plan to eliminate township assessors

A House-approved proposal to eliminate the state's 13 remaining township property assessors, including the seven working in Northwest Indiana, has been halted in the Senate.

State Sen. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo, chairman of the Senate Local Government Committee, announced Thursday that House Bill 1027 will not advance out of his committee prior to the Feb. 27 deadline — in effect, killing the measure for the year.

Buck's decision followed approximately 45 minutes of committee testimony and discussion about the legislation that's sponsored by state Reps. Karen Engleman, R-Georgetown, Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, and Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, among others.

The chairman said normally he wouldn't even have held a hearing on the proposal since the outcome of a committee vote only would embarrass the sponsors.

But Buck said he wanted senators to hear directly from the affected assessors about the essential work they do on behalf of homeowners and businesses in their townships.

"The government closest to the people serves the people best," Buck said.