INDIANAPOLIS — A plan to guarantee that seriously ill Northwest Indiana children covered by Medicaid can continue being treated at the University of Chicago children's hospital, rather than having to travel with their families for care in Indianapolis, has been scrapped.
State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, persuaded the Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday to delete a Medicaid payment pilot program from House Bill 1238, and to insert language requiring the state instead to merely compile information about the number of Hoosiers receiving Medicaid-covered treatment at out-of-state medical facilities.
The revised measure also directs the secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration to consult with Medicaid directors in neighboring states, as well as other Hoosier health care stakeholders, about whether Indiana should continue paying sharply reduced rates to out-of-state hospitals on behalf of their Hoosier patients compared to what it pays in-state providers.
"It's not just Medicaid in Indiana and one hospital in Illinois. It's Indiana and four other states surrounding Indiana," Charbonneau said.
"It creates a framework for a long-term, sustainable solution for Indiana children that receive care out-of-state."
Even if the revised measure passes the Senate as-is, its original provisions, which passed the House 92-0 in February, still can be restored through the conference committee process during the two weeks remaining in this year's legislative session.
Charbonneau explained that many states with population centers near their borders are looking at similar issues, and it doesn't make sense for Indiana to seek federal approval for a payment deal with one Chicago hospital when several regions of the state are similarly affected.
"If we look at what's going on in other states and determine best practices and come back with a collaborative agreement, it's going to give us a much, much better chance of getting approval," he said.
The legislation originally would have required FSSA to pay the University of Chicago children's hospital the same rates it pays for Medicaid-covered health care at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis — costing the state approximately $1.5 million more each year.
There so far is no indication that the University of Chicago, which annually treats about 495 Hoosier children ages 6 and younger, has any plans to stop serving Indiana families.
But state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, the House sponsor, said he's concerned that might not always be the case, if, for example, the Chicago hospital were facing a financial crisis.
Charbonneau, who leads the Senate Committee on Health and Provider Services, said he's sympathetic to the wishes of Region residents to have guaranteed University of Chicago hospital access.
He insisted, however, that the issue of Medicaid reimbursement is so big that it can't be addressed on an ad hoc, hospital-by-hospital basis.
"We just have to make sure that we go about this with a well-reasoned and long-term strategy," Charbonneau said.
State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, said she saw no harm in Indiana moving forward with the University of Chicago deal while simultaneously studying the broader issue of Medicaid reimbursement, but declined to call her proposed amendment to that effect after the Republican-controlled committee approved Charbonneau's revisions.
Likewise, state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, said there's no doubt from the extensive and heart-wrenching testimony heard by the committee that Region children are receiving essential health care at the University of Chicago children's hospital.
"It's my hope that we can continue to figure out how to ensure that those life-saving services are around in the interim while we're looking at a long-term strategy," Melton said.
The legislation next will be eligible for further amendment by the full Senate Monday, ahead of an anticipated chamber vote Tuesday.