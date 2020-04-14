Lawmakers seeking policy changes in response to racial disparities in COVID-19 infections, deaths

State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, and other members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus are calling on Gov. Eric Holcomb to take both immediate and long-term steps to reduce the disparate impact of coronavirus on black Hoosiers.
According to the State Department of Health, blacks account for 17.7% of Indiana COVID-19 cases and 20.9% of COVID-19 deaths, despite comprising just 9.8% of the state's population.
State Rep. Robin Shackleford, IBLC chairwoman, said that's not surprising since many African Americans in Indiana lack quality health care access, health insurance, suffer from chronic health conditions, and have been disadvantaged by poverty, systemic racism, poor housing, food deserts and environmental pollution.
In addition, Shackleford said federal labor statistics show black people are overrepresented in hospitality industry jobs, including grocery stores and food service positions that have remained open during the pandemic, leaving them at greater risk of infection.
"Unfortunately, these issues are cyclical, and a colorblind approach cannot bring about equity when both the health care system and the structural conditions that inform it are so unequal," said Shackleford, D-Indianapolis.
"Focusing on the most oppressed and vulnerable among us creates a pathway toward health equity that will help all Hoosiers beat this pandemic."
To that end, Indiana's black legislators are asking the state's Republican governor to establish a task force to fully identify the disparate racial impact of the coronavirus and to issue a corrective action plan by June 30.
They also want more health resources directed to black communities, including Gary; hazard pay awarded to workers deemed "essential" during the pandemic; an unspecified increase in the state's $7.25 per hour minimum wage; greater funding for public health and better tracking of the relationship between race and chronic health conditions; and anti-racism training for health workers.
"There must be a commitment to help people understand racism is the root cause of racial health disparities," Harris said.
The Holcomb administration said Tuesday it already has increased COVID-19 testing in minority communities across the state, including Gary.
The governor did not comment on the other IBLC policy proposals. Though nearly all of them have failed to advance in prior years in the Republican-controlled General Assembly.
Crown Point Square
Largely deserted by the Old Courthouse, Crown Point
Central Park Plaza Valparaiso
Lake County Government Center in Crown Point
Downtown Chesterton
Downtown Valparaiso
U.S. 30 in Schererville
Downtown Valparaiso
Valplayso in Valparaiso
Westchester Public Library in Chesterton
Ghost town
No thru traffic
Closed for business
Gallery
Main Street in Hobart
Broadway in Gary
Lake Station
IUN
Gary's Broadway
Highland's Highway Avenue
Shops on Main
Indiana stay-at-home
Growlers
Special delivery
Best Buy
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.