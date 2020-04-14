Lawmakers seeking policy changes in response to racial disparities in COVID-19 infections, deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, and other members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus are calling on Gov. Eric Holcomb to take both immediate and long-term steps to reduce the disparate impact of coronavirus on black Hoosiers.

According to the State Department of Health, blacks account for 17.7% of Indiana COVID-19 cases and 20.9% of COVID-19 deaths, despite comprising just 9.8% of the state's population.

State Rep. Robin Shackleford, IBLC chairwoman, said that's not surprising since many African Americans in Indiana lack quality health care access, health insurance, suffer from chronic health conditions, and have been disadvantaged by poverty, systemic racism, poor housing, food deserts and environmental pollution.

In addition, Shackleford said federal labor statistics show black people are overrepresented in hospitality industry jobs, including grocery stores and food service positions that have remained open during the pandemic, leaving them at greater risk of infection.

"Unfortunately, these issues are cyclical, and a colorblind approach cannot bring about equity when both the health care system and the structural conditions that inform it are so unequal," said Shackleford, D-Indianapolis.