Lawmakers toughen penalties on drivers who don't pull over for emergency vehicles

Motorists who don't pull over for an emergency vehicle with its lights and sirens activated soon could find themselves behind bars if their failure to yield results in significant injury or death.
Indiana lawmakers gave final approval Thursday to House Enrolled Act 1225 sending the measure to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.
Under the plan, which is slated take effect July 1, it would be a level 6 felony if a driver's failure to yield results in "serious bodily injury, catastrophic injury, or death" to any person "operating, occupying or affiliated with an emergency vehicle operating in an official capacity."
That would include, according to the measure's supporters, an officer in a police car, a firefighter, or even a patient in an ambulance whose death is caused, at least in part, by delays in getting to the hospital because a motorist did not get out of the way.
A level 6 felony is punishable by six months to two-and-a-half years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.
In contrast, the usual penalty for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle is a class C infraction, which comes with a fine of up to $500.
State Rep. Matt Pierce, D-Bloomington, said he could not support the measure because the penalty enhancement knocks Indiana's criminal code off-balance after lawmakers spent several years in the last decade recalibrating all the state's crimes and punishments.
The legislation also makes misdemeanor resisting, obstructing or fleeing law enforcement a level 6 felony if the perpetrator's actions create a substantial risk of bodily injury, or the perpetrator has two or more prior convictions for resisting law enforcement.
It was approved 70-15 by the House and 50-0 in the Senate.