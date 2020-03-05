Lawmakers toughen penalties on drivers who don't pull over for emergency vehicles

Motorists who don't pull over for an emergency vehicle with its lights and sirens activated soon could find themselves behind bars if their failure to yield results in significant injury or death.

Indiana lawmakers gave final approval Thursday to House Enrolled Act 1225 sending the measure to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

Under the plan, which is slated take effect July 1, it would be a level 6 felony if a driver's failure to yield results in "serious bodily injury, catastrophic injury, or death" to any person "operating, occupying or affiliated with an emergency vehicle operating in an official capacity."

That would include, according to the measure's supporters, an officer in a police car, a firefighter, or even a patient in an ambulance whose death is caused, at least in part, by delays in getting to the hospital because a motorist did not get out of the way.

A level 6 felony is punishable by six months to two-and-a-half years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In contrast, the usual penalty for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle is a class C infraction, which comes with a fine of up to $500.