Lawsuit seeks removal of suspended Indiana attorney general

The suit additionally requests the county clerk of Elkhart County, where Hill lives, be required to certify the vacancy to the governor, and Holcomb be permitted to appoint a new attorney general to finish the eight months remaining in Hill's term.

"We bring this litigation because leaving this important question unanswered weakens the foundation of Indiana government. For the public trust to be upheld, the rule of law must be followed, particularly when public officials are involved," Jim Perron said.

"We ask the court to take swift action to issue a ruling that gives Governor Holcomb clear direction to exercise his authority to fill a vacant office."

Vaughn said it's absolutely unacceptable for Hill to designate his chief deputy, Aaron Negangard, to carry out Hill's official duties until Hill's law license is reinstated.

"Curtis Hill currently lacks the ability to practice law in the state — the most basic qualification for the job of attorney general. He has been found guilty of criminal acts and used his office to intimidate his accusers," Vaughn said.