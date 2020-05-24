Lawsuit seeks removal of suspended Indiana attorney general

Four Hoosiers are asking a Marion County judge to rule that the 30-day suspension of Curtis Hill's law license means the Republican no longer is Indiana's attorney general.
The Indiana Supreme Court barred Hill "from the practice of law" between May 18 and June 17, after the five justices unanimously concluded Hill violated the Professional Conduct Rules for Hoosier attorneys in 2018 when Hill committed misdemeanor battery by groping four women, including a Northwest Indiana lawmaker, during a late night party at an Indianapolis bar.
However, when asked by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, the state's highest court declined to say if Hill's law license suspension disqualified Hill from continuing to hold his office, which state law requires be filled by a person "duly licensed to practice law."
In a 5-0 ruling, the Supreme Court said Holcomb's attempt to secure, in effect, an advisory opinion in the context of intervening in an attorney discipline manner was "inappropriate," since the issue was not litigated and is extraneous to the disciplinary case against Hill.
Last week, four Indianapolis residents — Jim and Kathryn Perron, Julia Vaughn and John Windle — decided to litigate it.
They filed a lawsuit asking a judge to affirm Hill is prohibited from practicing law and therefore unable to fulfill his statutory duties and responsibilities as attorney general, leaving his office vacant.
The suit additionally requests the county clerk of Elkhart County, where Hill lives, be required to certify the vacancy to the governor, and Holcomb be permitted to appoint a new attorney general to finish the eight months remaining in Hill's term.
"We bring this litigation because leaving this important question unanswered weakens the foundation of Indiana government. For the public trust to be upheld, the rule of law must be followed, particularly when public officials are involved," Jim Perron said.
"We ask the court to take swift action to issue a ruling that gives Governor Holcomb clear direction to exercise his authority to fill a vacant office."
Vaughn said it's absolutely unacceptable for Hill to designate his chief deputy, Aaron Negangard, to carry out Hill's official duties until Hill's law license is reinstated.
"Curtis Hill currently lacks the ability to practice law in the state — the most basic qualification for the job of attorney general. He has been found guilty of criminal acts and used his office to intimidate his accusers," Vaughn said.
"Allowing him to handpick his successor and reassume the office in 30 days undermines respect for both the law and our state government. The dark cloud of impropriety that hangs over the attorney general's office will not dissipate if the court allows Mr. Hill to continue to manipulate the process."
The plaintiffs filed a motion for summary judgment Friday in the hope the judge will rule as quickly as possible and Hill will be forced from office.
Hill's attorneys have not yet responded to the motion and it's not clear whether or when a court decision will be coming.
Delegates to the Republican State Convention are poised to decide next month whether to nominate Hill to run for a second term as Indiana attorney general.
Former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, a Munster native, Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter and Zionsville attorney John Westercamp also are seeking the GOP attorney general nomination.
The Democratic attorney general contenders are state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, and former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel.
State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond
State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago
State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary
State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso
State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City
State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage
State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron
State Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster
State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary
State Rep. Chris Chyung, D-Dyer
State Rep. Douglas Gutwein, R-Francesville
State Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron
State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie
State Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond
State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary
State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes
State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso
State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell
State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.