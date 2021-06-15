Lawsuit seeks to stop governor from ending pandemic unemployment benefits early

One sentence buried deep in the Indiana Code may prevent Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb from following through on his plan to cut off out-of-work Hoosiers from the $300 a week in supplemental federal unemployment assistance.

A lawsuit filed Tuesday in Indianapolis claims a state law originally adopted in 1947 requires the governor "to secure to the state of Indiana and to employers and employees in Indiana all the rights and benefits" conferred under federal unemployment law.

It argues Holcomb's actions to withdraw Indiana from the expanded unemployment benefits enacted in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic prior to the Sept. 6 expiration of those benefits runs afoul of the statute and must be stopped.

"The Legislature passed a law creating a right to these benefits, and we're asking Governor Holcomb to follow the law," said Jon Laramore, executive director of Indiana Legal Services (ILS).

The ILS lawsuit against Holcomb and Department of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne was filed on behalf of five Hoosiers currently receiving pandemic unemployment benefits, and the Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis.